Trump's VP Odds: Where Does Vegas Rank Marco Rubio and DeSantis?

Trump told reporters on Saturday he has already decided his running mate. He said the individual will likely be at the debate against President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 27 in Atlanta.
Plenty of names have been thrown around including Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Florida's own Sen. Marco Rubio.
If you are the betting kind, here is a list of who Vegas Insider thinks has the best chance to earn the VP nod:
2024 Republican Vice President Nominee Odds
- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: 4/1
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum: 11/2
- Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance: 11/2
- Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: 8/1
- Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson: 10/1
- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 10/1
- Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 12/1
- New York Rep. Elise Stefanik: 14/1
- Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 25/1
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley: 25/1
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 33/1
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: 33/1