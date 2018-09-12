Miami Traffic Is So Bad County Might Build "Telecommuting Centers" for Workers

We've all been there: It's 8 a.m. Monday morning, and you're sitting in standstill traffic on I-95 or the Turnpike or the Dolphin Expressway, wishing you were still asleep. Some jagweed cuts you off at the exit ramp, you hit every red light thereafter, and you get to work at least ten minutes late.

Miami's traffic is so brutal the county is now considering allowing employees to avoid it altogether. Last week, county commissioners voted to look into building "telecommuting centers" so county employees can work in buildings closer to their homes.

"Rather than having everybody come downtown, have them go to centers where they can basically work through technology and still accomplish what they need to do and have traffic patterns begin to change, so you don't have everybody on the same roads at the same time trying to get to the same place," Commissioner Dennis Moss said in a July meeting about the issue.