Survey: One in Ten Hurricane Survivors Have Witnessed Physical Fights Over Water and Gas

We've all been there: You get to Publix after a long shift at work, days before a hurricane is projected to mess up your entire weekend. The shelves are picked clean, with just a few lone bottles of Topo Chico and a single can of tuna left for grabs. Someone inevitably throws a tantrum — or a punch. You really do hate to see it.

According to a new survey, more than one in ten Americans say they've witnessed a physical fight over water or gas while preparing for a hurricane. That's according to a report from Porch, an online booking service for home-improvement contractors, which asked 959 people about their experience with hurricanes.

As Hurricane Dorian sets his eye on the Sunshine State, grocery shelves across South Florida are already being wiped of supplies. While most retailers seem to be restocking pallets of bottled water and loaves of bread, shoppers have put such a demand on hurricane supplies that some stores are putting limits on how much customers can buy.

Saw this sign up at a Publix in Boynton Beach yesterday. They’re limiting each customer to 5 cases of water. Make sure you get your supplies now! @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/oWH2QTqLNV — Sam Kerrigan (@samkerrigantv) August 29, 2019

Spotted: Coral Springs Publix (Ramblewood), limit four water cases per customer. Nonperishables are running much lower than usual. Regardless of its track, people are taking #Dorian seriously. pic.twitter.com/rVDam6nild — Bryan Boggiano (@Bryan_KnowsBest) August 28, 2019

It’s Wednesday. Dorian is 4 days away. This is currently the publix water aisles in all of miami #HurricaneDorian #hurricane #Dorian pic.twitter.com/gJZlncCLSr — TheStockGuy (@StocksThat) August 28, 2019

Although Dorian is still at least three days away, drivers are already filling up their tanks with gas to prepare for possible evacuations:

PREPARING FOR DORIAN: Take a look at the line of cars waiting to get fill up at a gas station in Lake Wales. #HurricaneDorian #lakewales pic.twitter.com/KOmLL81lAz — Yaremi Farinas (@YaremiFarinas) August 29, 2019

The gas mania has begun in South Florida! Lines down the block and gas cans being filled! #dorian #storm pic.twitter.com/ERX8SV0RnV — CindyKGoodman (@cindykgoodman) August 29, 2019

While the hurricane's path is still unclear, officials in South Florida are urging locals to make preparations as soon as possible. Miami-Dade County has put together a comprehensive hurricane guide where residents can find information about storm-surge zones, pet preparedness, and evacuation centers. Broward County also has a website with pertinent information for the 2019 hurricane season.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center says tropical-storm-force winds could reach parts of Florida as early as Saturday night. Heavy rains are expected on the east coast of Florida — just in time for king tides.