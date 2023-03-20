Getting to Know Jalen Ramsey: Five Fun Facts About the Dolphins' Newest Superstar

While his prowess in pass defense is evident week in and week out, New Times looked to do some research on what makes Ramsey intriguing off the field. Through a deep dive into his past interviews, we learned quite a bit about the newest Dolphins defensive star.
Meet the French fry-devouring, smack-talking ace who joined the Dolphins squad last week, in a marquee trade that the team hopes will shore up its secondary for the upcoming season.
At FSU, He Would DM His Opponents' Girlfriends
Jalen Ramsey just does not care. Nothing is off-limits when it comes to finding an edge or securing that subtle psychological upper-hand days before the game. According to Ramsey, one trick he had up his sleeve while at Florida State involved looking up opponents' girlfriends on Instagram and sending them private messages so that come game time, the man standing across from him was already pressed.
That's ruthless, but something we can totally see college-aged Ramsey doing. Now a family man and in the NFL, we doubt Jalen will be sending DMs to the wives of All-Pro wide receivers. Probably not. We wouldn't one-hundred percent put it past him, though.
Refuse to Lose: Ramsey Can't Even Let His Daughter Beat Him at KickballJalen Ramsey is a competitor and self-described dog on the football field. But off the field, he's just as ruthless when it comes to battling it out in kickball matches against his own daughters. In a 2022 interview with Haute Living, Ramsey revealed his inability to turn his competitive engine off, even when it's his own children on the other side.
“I could be having the most chill day ever, but as soon as my daughters want to go in the backyard and play kickball, I know that I’m going to go into compete-for mode and kick a few home runs at the very least. That’s just me. I can’t help it,” Ramsey said.
It is only when this family home game is officially over that life can continue like normal. “When we’re done, we can go back to having our little tea party or whatever, and then I’ll be cool.”
He Calls Himself the NFL's Draymond GreenIt's not unusual for professional athletes to be asked what player in a different sport most reminds them of themselves. When Jalen Ramsey was hit with the question, he immediately had an answer that, when you break it down, makes a ton of sense: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Green, a Warriors power forward, is known for his fiery personality and aggressive playing style on defense.
“I’m kind of like who Draymond Green is for the Warriors,” Ramsey told Haute Living last year.
"By whatever means, I’m going to make sure that winning happens, and that’s kind of where I got my persona from the outside world [that] think all I do is talk trash on the field or receive penalties. But that’s what’s needed sometimes. Football is a fierce game."
Jalen Ramsey: The MovieJalen Ramsey has lived a hell of a life. From college prospect to winning a championship at Florida State and a Super Bowl with the Rams, the list of players that have had more success than Ramsey before the age of 30 is pretty short. Jalen has had so much success, it's almost something out of a movie.
Even Ramsey agrees the story of his life is big-screen ready, and if Hollywood actually moved to turn his life into a script, he already has three actors in mind to play him — Tyler James Williams (childhood Jalen), Michael B. Jordan (NFL Jalen), Denzel Washington (future, older Jalen).
Other than that, he hasn't thought about it much.
He'd Prefer to Only Eat French FriesNFL athletes are known for treating their bodies like well-oiled machines to ensure they can withstand the grind of an entire season. But Ramsey believes his body runs on food most wouldn't exactly consider elite fuel — french fries.
“My favorite food in the whole world is French fries,” Ramsey told ESPN. “If there was only one thing I could eat for the rest of my life, I’d pick French fries."
Ramsey has also been known to be a fan of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Vienna sausages with hot sauce, and boxes of Mike and Ikes. Needless to say, he was not the strictest athlete in the league when it comes to his diet.