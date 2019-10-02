 


4
Rep. Walter "Mike" Hill
Rep. Walter "Mike" Hill
Florida House of Representatives

Florida Rep. Mike Hill Files Six-Week Abortion Ban Similar to Georgia's Law

Jess Nelson | October 2, 2019 | 3:02pm
AA

A bill that would ban abortion after six weeks and criminalize the medical procedure was filed in the Florida House yesterday, the same day a federal judge in Atlanta temporarily blocked similar legislation in Georgia.

State Rep. Mike Hill — a man who claims God speaks to him — filed the legislation, known as HB 271. The bill would effectively ban all abortions in Florida after six weeks and remove all exceptions, including instances of rape and incest, or if a woman's life was at risk if the pregnancy were brought to full term.

The bill would also make abortion a felony in the third degree, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. It's unclear if the law would apply to patients or only to abortion providers. As currently written, the bill says that "any person who willfully performs, or actively participates in, a termination of pregnancy" would be in violation of the law.

Florida is one of as many as 30 states that have introduced anti-abortion legislation this year. HB 271 uses inflammatory rhetoric that medical experts say is inaccurate and purposefully misleading in an attempt to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe. v. Wade, which legalized access to safe abortions. Hill's proposal is one of many anti-abortion bills newly filed in Florida, including the reintroduction of a bill that would require parental consent before a minor could access abortion care.

Some Florida lawmakers have already taken to social media to express their opposition to HB 271, including Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani, who worked at Planned Parenthood for six years.

"Instead of respecting an individual's decision, anti-abortion opponents from across the country have resorted to inflammatory, shaming rhetoric, and extreme laws that punish women and criminalize providers," Eskamani tweeted.

If Georgia's six-week abortion bill is any indication, Florida could face serious financial consequences if it were to pass such an extreme anti-abortion bill. After its passage, Georgia's law triggered widespread condemnation and threats of boycott from companies such as Disney and Netflix

 
Jess Nelson is the 2019 writing fellow for Miami New Times. She was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is excited to be living close to the water again after moving to Miami from New York. She studied history at UC Berkeley and investigative journalism at Columbia University.

