Activists Warn Against Florida Bill Requiring Parental Consent for Underage Abortions

In the name of saving children who aren't born yet, Florida lawmakers want to hurt children who are already alive. State legislators have proposed a series of anti-abortion laws this year, including a bill that would force minors to get notarized written consent from their parents before receiving an abortion. Doctors who fail to obtain parental or guardian consent before performing abortions on a minor would be charged with third-degree felonies and potentially face five years in prison.

Unfortunately, HB 1335, which is sponsored by Vero Beach Rep. Erin Grall, passed through the House Judiciary Committee yesterday. In response, women's rights and civil rights groups are issuing new warnings about the bill. The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union cautioned yesterday that the bill will hurt underage girls if enacted.

"The reality is that minors who have trusting relationships with their parents already seek the advice and support of their parent when it comes to reproductive decisions," Florida ACLU Legislative Director Karen Gross said in a media release. "Those who do not willingly consult a parent have very good reasons not to. Many come from families where such an announcement would only exacerbate an already volatile or dysfunctional family situation."