Severe Weather: Worst Appears to Have Passed for Miami-Dade and Broward — For Now

6/12 at 2:45pm: ***Life-threatening flooding*** is becoming increasingly possible as heavy rainfall continues to fall in already flooded areas.



DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. pic.twitter.com/1aPavs9hkN — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 12, 2024

As heavy rain continues to pelt South Florida for the second straight day, flood warnings have been issued throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.As of 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, the National Weather Service Miami (NWS) is urging people not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay off the roads if possible as a significant to extreme flash-flood warning was issued at 2:35 p.m. The warning is expected to last through the evening.The NWS says urban Miami-Dade and Broward counties face the greatest threat, while a significant threat is possible for those who live along and south of the I-75 corridor.Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening, June 14. Since Tuesday morning, most South Florida communities have seen anywhere from two inches to nine inches of rain with some areas reporting as much as 11 inches.An additional three to six inches is expected to fall through Friday night.