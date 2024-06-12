Severe Weather: Worst Appears to Have Passed for Miami-Dade and Broward — For Now

Tomorrow's NWS outlook calls for a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, "mainly before 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible."
Brian McNoldy, our trusty meteorologist at the UM Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, is concerned. "This is not good," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 6:02 p.m. "9 inches from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and about 4.5 inches the previous day. 🏳🏳🏳🏳 We are in trouble."
Below is an NWS screenshot of rainfall totals across South Florida over the past 12 hours.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 530 PM EDT."
That said, most of the severe weather now appears to be threatening South Miami-Dade and northern Monroe counties, where the NWS stated that "a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mainland Monroe and southern Miami-Dade Counties through 615 PM EDT."
Update published 4:45 p.m: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for North Miami-Dade until 5 p.m. NWS warns a tornado and hail are possible with maximum wind gusts up to 60 mph.
"At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Miccosukee Resort, or 11 miles northwest of Kendall, moving east at 20 mph," according to the NWS.
The flash flood warning was extended until 8 p.m.
Additionally, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has announced he is in the process of declaring a state of emergency for the city as major roadways like Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway near downtown see high water levels.
"Our emergency management staff is actively monitoring the situation and mobilizing resources across the City," he tweeted on X. High-water vehicles have been strategically deployed throughout the City and are prepared to respond as needed."
Update published 4 p.m.: Amid flash-flooding across South Florida, officials have shut down southbound I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard.
As heavy rain continues to pelt South Florida for the second straight day, flood warnings have been issued throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
As of 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, the National Weather Service Miami (NWS) is urging people not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay off the roads if possible as a significant to extreme flash-flood warning was issued at 2:35 p.m. The warning is expected to last through the evening.
The NWS says urban Miami-Dade and Broward counties face the greatest threat, while a significant threat is possible for those who live along and south of the I-75 corridor.
6/12 at 2:45pm: ***Life-threatening flooding*** is becoming increasingly possible as heavy rainfall continues to fall in already flooded areas.— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 12, 2024
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. pic.twitter.com/1aPavs9hkN
Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening, June 14. Since Tuesday morning, most South Florida communities have seen anywhere from two inches to nine inches of rain with some areas reporting as much as 11 inches.
An additional three to six inches is expected to fall through Friday night.
