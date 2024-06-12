 Severe Miami Weather: More Rain Tonight, and a Wet Forecast | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Severe Weather: Worst Appears to Have Passed for Miami-Dade and Broward — For Now

Amid a second day of heavy rains, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings in Miami-Dade and Broward.
June 12, 2024
A flooded street in Aventura on June 12, 2024
A flooded street in Aventura on June 12, 2024 Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share this:
Update published 6:03 p.m.: The latest National Weather Service (NWS) forecast calls for "showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.... New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible."

Tomorrow's NWS outlook calls for a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, "mainly before 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible."

Brian McNoldy, our trusty meteorologist at the UM Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, is concerned. "This is not good," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 6:02 p.m. "9 inches from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and about 4.5 inches the previous day. 🏳🏳🏳🏳 We are in trouble."

Below is an NWS screenshot of rainfall totals across South Florida over the past 12 hours.
click to enlarge map of south florida showing rainfall totals across the state on June 12, 2024
June 12 South Florida rainfall map from the National Weather Service
Screenshot via National Weather Service (NWS)
Update published 5:20 p.m. Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, reports that nearly seven inches of rain fell on the North Miami-Dade County municipality of Biscayne Park between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 530 PM EDT."

That said, most of the severe weather now appears to be threatening South Miami-Dade and northern Monroe counties, where the NWS stated that "a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mainland Monroe and southern Miami-Dade Counties through 615 PM EDT."

Update published 4:45 p.m: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for North Miami-Dade until 5 p.m. NWS warns a tornado and hail are possible with maximum wind gusts up to 60 mph.

"At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Miccosukee Resort, or 11 miles northwest of Kendall, moving east at 20 mph," according to the NWS.

The flash flood warning was extended until 8 p.m.

Additionally, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has announced he is in the process of declaring a state of emergency for the city as major roadways like Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway near downtown see high water levels.

"Our emergency management staff is actively monitoring the situation and mobilizing resources across the City," he tweeted on X. High-water vehicles have been strategically deployed throughout the City and are prepared to respond as needed."

Update published 4 p.m.: Amid flash-flooding across South Florida, officials have shut down southbound I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard.

Original story is below:

As heavy rain continues to pelt South Florida for the second straight day, flood warnings have been issued throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As of 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, the National Weather Service Miami (NWS) is urging people not to drive through flooded roadways and to stay off the roads if possible as a significant to extreme flash-flood warning was issued at 2:35 p.m. The warning is expected to last through the evening.
The NWS says urban Miami-Dade and Broward counties face the greatest threat, while a significant threat is possible for those who live along and south of the I-75 corridor.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening, June 14. Since Tuesday morning, most South Florida communities have seen anywhere from two inches to nine inches of rain with some areas reporting as much as 11 inches.

An additional three to six inches is expected to fall through Friday night.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

The Rich

Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

By Naomi Feinstein
Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

Celebrities

Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

By Alex DeLuca
Swamped! Day 2 of Severe Weather Continues MIA and FLL Flight Delays

Travel

Swamped! Day 2 of Severe Weather Continues MIA and FLL Flight Delays

By Julia Postell
Ex-U.S. House Member Who Crashed Into Florida Highway Patrol Car Is Named Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy

Police

Ex-U.S. House Member Who Crashed Into Florida Highway Patrol Car Is Named Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation