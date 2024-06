Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

3:00 p.m. Update, Thursday, June 13



The latest forecast from the National Weather Service predicts that Fort Lauderdale will receive an additional 10-12 inches of rain between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. as storms move into our area from the west.



The groundwater table is nearly… pic.twitter.com/z0dh9gJWON — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) June 13, 2024

A HIGH Risk of Excessive Rainfall (4/4 risk) has been issued for the I-75 Corridor. This means that widespread flash flooding is expected.



*Locally catastrophic flash flooding is possible.*



The latest thoughts from the Weather Prediction Center in a mesoscale discussion below. https://t.co/Wmc9lmyOLG pic.twitter.com/hHmiUdef9i — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024

(06-13 at 3:05 PM): An expansive line of thunderstorms is slowly progressing in its trek to the east. The line of storms will affect Palm Beach County first, then Broward, and then Miami-Dade County. Use caution if on the roadways this afternoon/evening! #MFLWx pic.twitter.com/tikWDcs7wu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024

Following several days of relentless storms that spawned flooding and hazardous conditions across South Florida, today’s forecast offers little reprieve.After numerous flash flood emergencies were issued across the region yesterday — including in Fort Lauderdale, which saw a stunning 9.5 inches of rainfall — South Floridians can expect more heavy rainfall across the region today, including "life-threatening flooding" that could develop this afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service (NWS) forecast The forecast says that scattered thunderstorms will develop over the region, some of which could bring gusty winds, heavy downpours, and even a few weak tornadoes. A flood watch remains in effect until Friday."With multiple rounds of heavy rainfall likely across the region today, significant and life-threatening flash flooding will be possible once again especially across the areas where flooding has already occurred from the past several days," the forecast reads.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the weather service noted that a high risk of excessive rainfall has been issued for the I-75 corridor — meaning that widespread flash flooding, including in areas that don't typically experience flooding, is expected.