Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

How bad is the Thursday forecast for already rain-soaked South Florida?
June 13, 2024
People walk through flood waters on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.
People walk through flood waters on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Update 6/13/2024 5:03 p.m.: Broward County is under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. The area could see an additional 3 to 6 inches of rain tonight.

Update 6/13/2024 3:30 p.m.: Fort Lauderdale could receive an additional 10 to 12 inches of rain between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. as storms roll into the area, according to the latest NWS Miami forecast.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the City of Fort Lauderdale warned that with over 11 inches of rainfall in the past 48 hours, the area is primed for quicker flooding once the rain resumes.

"Stay off the roadways today unless absolutely necessary," the post reads.

Update 6/13/2024 3:10 p.m.: Parts of Miami-Dade and Broward are at high risk for excessive rainfall this afternoon. NWS Miami urges people to stay indoors as "locally catastrophic flash flooding is possible."

Update 6/13/2024 1:50 p.m.: Royal Caribbean's chief meteorologist Craig Setzer warned early Thursday afternoon that heavy rainfall was on the way to Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

He says that by mid-afternoon, people will want to stay off the road, as flooded streets are possible.

Following several days of relentless storms that spawned flooding and hazardous conditions across South Florida, today’s forecast offers little reprieve.

After numerous flash flood emergencies were issued across the region yesterday — including in Fort Lauderdale, which saw a stunning 9.5 inches of rainfall — South Floridians can expect more heavy rainfall across the region today, including "life-threatening flooding" that could develop this afternoon, according to the latest National Weather Service (NWS) forecast.

The forecast says that scattered thunderstorms will develop over the region, some of which could bring gusty winds, heavy downpours, and even a few weak tornadoes. A flood watch remains in effect until Friday.

"With multiple rounds of heavy rainfall likely across the region today, significant and life-threatening flash flooding will be possible once again especially across the areas where flooding has already occurred from the past several days," the forecast reads.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the weather service noted that a high risk of excessive rainfall has been issued for the I-75 corridor — meaning that widespread flash flooding, including in areas that don't typically experience flooding, is expected.


This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
