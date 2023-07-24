Conservative Group PragerU Says Florida Is First State to Approve Its "Curriculum"

PragerU, a conservative nonprofit often criticized for downplaying systemic racism and promoting anti-immigrant theories, announced today that Florida is "the first state to officially approve PragerU as an educational vendor."
A press release from group states, "This fall in schools across America, students will be watching PragerU videos in their classrooms as states officially make PragerU an approved educational resource."
Despite its name, PragerU is not an accredited academic institution, nor does it issue degrees.
The group claims it is partnering with as many states as possible to provide conservative lesson plans — touted as "PragerU Kids" — in response to requests from teachers who "are sick and tired of curriculum laced with radical political agendas."
According to the press release, "In the past, teachers have been disciplined — even fired — for showing PragerU videos in their classrooms. Now, PragerU videos are not only being allowed in classrooms but superintendents and education commissioners are actively encouraging teachers to use PragerU’s content to educate their students.... PragerU supplemental curriculum offers an easy, cutting-edge way to teach core knowledge in subjects ranging from civics and history to entrepreneurship and financial literacy."
Gov. Ron DeSantis' office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment via email.
PragerU's announcement comes as Florida adopts new academic standards for Black history classes in public schools in accordance with the state's controversial Stop WOKE Act. Signed into law by DeSantis in 2022, the legislation restricts instruction regarding systemic racism and bars educators from teaching that people are "privileged or oppressed" solely because of their race, national origin, or sex.
Among other disputed clauses in the state's new Black history standards, students are to be taught that slaves developed skills that "in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
The education department maintains that PragerU did not submit a bid to be part of the 2022-23 social studies material, which includes the new Black history curriculum.
The new state standards nonetheless touch on themes featured prominently in both PragerU's content and the DeSantis administration's education agenda — including narratives that emphasize avoiding any specter of racial guilt, with a purported eye toward fostering civic unity.
Introduced in the fifth grade, the very first section on slavery in Florida's Black history curriculum closely mirrors a PragerU segment in which conservative pundit Candace Owens, who is Black, reminds viewers that "slavery was not invented by white people."
"No one, regardless of skin color, stands guiltless," Owens says.
Marvin Dunn, a professor and Black history author, says that the approval of PragerU as an educational vendor is in line with Florida's move to infuse public education in Florida with Christian nationalist themes.
In Dunn's view, Florida's new Black history standards are an "invitation to disaster in the classroom."
"We are being told that slavery wasn't that bad, that it was everyplace else, that the slaves didn't have it all that bad," Dunn tells New Times. "I just see this as being extremely chaotic going forward because Black parents are not going to stand for this."
In response to a request for comment, the Florida Department of Education says that it "reviewed PragerU Kids and determined the material aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards."
"PragerU Kids is no different than many other resources, which can be used as supplemental materials in Florida schools at district discretion," the department's deputy director of communications Cassie Palelis says via email.
Founded in 2009 as a nonprofit by conservative radio host Dennis Prager, PragerU posts a variety of content online: mini-documentaries, shorts, "kids' shows," and five-minute videos on YouTube. The content propounds Christian conservative values, decries mainstream media narratives, and promotes capitalism.
In PragerU's universe, "there is no gender wage gap" and "the nuclear waste problem is a myth."
With titles such as "Playing the Black Card" and "Blacks in Power Don't Empower Blacks" and a roster of hosts that in addition to Owens features right-wing personalities Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, and Charlie Kirk, PragerU's videos have tallied more than a billion views.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.