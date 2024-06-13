 Photos: Modern Miami Mansion on La Gorce Island Sells for $63 Million | Miami New Times
Photos: Modern La Gorce Island Mansion With Yacht Dock Sells for $63M

The mansion boasts an 88-foot-long "cascading infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi" and a dock for a large yacht
June 13, 2024
The Miami Beach home was developed by Philippe Harari's Aquablue Group. It was built in 2023, according to county records.
The Miami Beach home was developed by Philippe Harari's Aquablue Group. It was built in 2023, according to county records. The Photo by the Waterfront Team
June is off to a hot start for Miami-Dade County's ultra-high-end real estate market.

A newly constructed mansion on Miami Beach's private and luxurious La Gorce Island sold for $62.5 million on June 6. The home, which spans nearly 13,000 square feet, features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Several A-list celebrities like Billy Joel, Cher, and former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade have called the gated enclave overlooking Biscayne Bay in Mid-Beach home.

Developed by Philippe Harari's Aquablue Group, "Villa Arte" at 98 La Gorce Circle sits on a 31,800-square-foot lot and has numerous water elements at the entrance including a waterfall and a moat-like feel by the front door. The entryway is also decorated with bronze book-matched travertine and Japanese white oak — sounds fancy!
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
The interior finishes include marble, leather, and "luxurious" wall coverings handcrafted by Italian artisans, according to the listing. The LEED Gold-Certified home features expansive terraces, a gym and spa, home theater, office with sliding doors that open to the outdoors, chef kitchen, marble wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit.
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team

The waterfront property has an 88-foot-long "cascading infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi" and a dock for a large yacht. The master suite is 1,800 square feet and opens to a large rooftop.

Aquablue Group was represented by Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo with the Waterfront Team at One Sotheby's International Realty while the buyer was represented by Jill Eber from the Jills Zeder Group. The buyer's identity was not disclosed, and Miami-Dade property records have not yet been updated to reflect the sale. The property was last sold for just north of $9 million in September 2019, roughly three years before the mansion was built.
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team

click to enlarge
Photo by the Waterfront Team
