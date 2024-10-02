 Miami OnlyFans Model Adriana Vieira Cause of Death Report Released | Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Report Reveals Cause of Death of OnlyFans Model Adriana Vieira

The medical examiner's report mentions jellyfish but says nothing about any "mystery rapper."
October 2, 2024
Adriana Vieira in Miami in July 2024
Adriana Vieira in Miami in July 2024 Screenshot via @adrianavieiraof/Instagram
According to a Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Department autopsy report obtained by New Times, OnlyFans model Adriana Vieira drowned late last month while swimming in the waters off Key Biscayne during a party on a chartered yacht.

On Saturday, September 21, Vieira was part of a group that chartered a boat and anchored it offshore "in the middle of the sea," the report states, citing information collected by the Miami Police Department and others.

"The group enjoyed food and alcoholic beverages. One of the patrons spotted jellyfish in the water and warned those who were in the water to get out. The decedent opted to stay in the water. She did several flips in the water and then dove underneath the surface headfirst. She never resurfaced."

The report, which lists the incident site as 200 Rickenbacker Causeway, says the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene and pulled Vieira's body from the water within ten minutes or so after she went under, and that she was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center at 8:30 p.m.

The autopsy cites the victim's name as Adriana do Nacimiento Vieira. The official cause of death is listed as "drowning," and the report indicates that no drugs were found in Vieira's system. She was identified by her driver's license.

Vieira, who was 31 years old, modeled on OnlyFans under the alias "Lady Rich Forever." She had moved from São Paulo to Florida with her husband, Roberto Tesario, and young son. Tesario later moved back to Brazil.

Vieira's Instagram account, which has 505,000 followers, contains modeling shots and photos of her 6-year-old son. A post on her account from September 20 features a selfie with Tyga and a video of Lil Baby. Vieira walked the runway during Miami Swim Week in July 2023. In addition to modeling, the 31-year-old made music.

A second Instagram account, @ladyrichforever, contains only one photo, which was posted on September 21 — the day she died. The photo shows two women on a yacht silhouetted by the sunset and foregrounded with a gleaming Champagne bottle.

Her OnlyFans page appears to have been taken down, but a TikTok account filled with videos, @adrianavieiraof, remains. 

Earlier reports from out-of-town media provided scant details, vaguely describing the site of the tragedy as a "harbor" and the gathering as a "swanky yacht party" that was "hosted by a mystery rapper."

A Brazilian news outlet interviewed Vieira's mother, Antonia de Lourdes Vieira, quoting her as saying, "I want my daughter's death to be investigated and help [bringing] her body back. I don't know how long it will be until she is buried as a pauper. I need my daughter's body to be transported and...[to] find out what happened."
