 National Lighthouse Day: Where to See Lighthouses in South Florida | Miami New Times
It's National Lighthouse Day! Here's a Few in Miami-Dade

Celebrate National Lighthouse Day by exploring Miami-Dade's historical beacons. Get to know Cape Florida, Fowey Rocks, and Boca Chita lighthouses.
August 7, 2024
Boca Chita Lighthouse
Boca Chita Lighthouse Photo by StockPhoto52/Getty Images

Happy National Lighthouse Day! Let's show some love to the beacons that have been lighting up our coastal life for ages.

Built out primarily in the past century or so, South Florida may not boast the variety and depth of historical landmarks you'll find in northeast states — and we've got a nasty habit of bulldozing what venerable buildings we do have, in the never-ending quest for new development.

Thankfully, several of South Florida's iconic lighthouses are still standing.
Before the advent of electronic navigation systems, these beacons were some of mariners' only aid as ships made their way through coves and perilous South Florida inlets that capsized countless vessels from Jupiter down to Biscayne Bay. One can only imagine the relief sailors felt when they spotted the glow of a Key Biscayne beacon after navigating through blinding squalls in the Atlantic Ocean.

Miami-Dade County is home to three striking lighthouses that not only serve as historical landmarks but are also totally worth your Instagram feed. Let's get to know them, in honor of National Lighthouse Day.
click to enlarge Palm trees in the foreground and a towering, white lighthouse in the background
Cape Florida Lighthouse in Key Biscayne, Florida
Photo by Lucky Photographer/Getty Images

Cape Florida Lighthouse

First up, the Cape Florida Lighthouse — widely regarded as the oldest large-scale structure in Miami-Dade — is a true survivor. Constructed in 1825 on the southern edge of Key Biscayne, it has withstood hurricanes, wartime attacks and explosions. Today, it's a cultural landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.

From the wrap-around balcony on the 95-foot-tall tower, you'll catch killer views of Miami Beach, the Atlantic, Stiltsville, and Key Biscayne. It's the perfect spot for your next beach picnic or sunset selfie.
Remote lighthouse several miles offshore of Florida in the Atlantic ocean
Aerial view of Fowey Rocks Lighthouse in Miami-Dade County.
Photo by National Parks Service

Fowey Rocks Lighthouse

Next up, Fowey Rocks Lighthouse. It's a bit of a trek — seven miles off the coast from Cape Florida. However, the remote vibes make it a lighthouse-equivalent of discovering a hidden gem. Completed in 1878, the structure features a Second Empire-style keeper's house with a 50-foot-tall spiral stairwell.

The original Fresnel lens of the lighthouse sits in the U.S. Coast Guard's National Aids to Navigation Training Center. The tower is now equipped with a solar-powered beacon known as the "Eye of Miami," which guides ships 17 miles out to sea.
click to enlarge Oolite limestone lighthouse tower on the edge of a Biscayne Bay key
Boca Chita Lighthouse on a sunny day
Photo by Kyle Kempf/Getty Images

Boca Chita Lighthouse

The Boca Chita Lighthouse was built in the 1930s by heating tycoon Mark Honeywell. The 65-foot-tall oolite limestone beauty was initially intended to guide his family to their private island getaway.

Though it was only used briefly as a navigational aid, it's now a frequented landmark in Biscayne National Park. Accessible only by boat, Boca Chita Lighthouse has a charming vibe and is ideal for a chill boat trip or a day out in nature. Snap some pics, soak in the history, and enjoy the scenic views.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
