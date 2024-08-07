It's National Lighthouse Day! Here's a Few in Miami-Dade

Built out primarily in the past century or so, South Florida may not boast the variety and depth of historical landmarks you'll find in northeast states — and we've got a nasty habit of bulldozing what venerable buildings we do have, in the never-ending quest for new development.
Thankfully, several of South Florida's iconic lighthouses are still standing.
Before the advent of electronic navigation systems, these beacons were some of mariners' only aid as ships made their way through coves and perilous South Florida inlets that capsized countless vessels from Jupiter down to Biscayne Bay. One can only imagine the relief sailors felt when they spotted the glow of a Key Biscayne beacon after navigating through blinding squalls in the Atlantic Ocean.
Happy #NationalLighthouseDay! It’s worth noting there are three lighthouses in #MiamiDadeCounty – Cape Florida at the southern end of Key Biscayne, Fowey Rock located seven miles from Cape Florida, and Boca Chita located in Elliot Key. pic.twitter.com/RTiFesTc4y— PortMiami (@PortMiami) August 7, 2024
Miami-Dade County is home to three striking lighthouses that not only serve as historical landmarks but are also totally worth your Instagram feed. Let's get to know them, in honor of National Lighthouse Day.
Cape Florida Lighthouse
First up, the Cape Florida Lighthouse — widely regarded as the oldest large-scale structure in Miami-Dade — is a true survivor. Constructed in 1825 on the southern edge of Key Biscayne, it has withstood hurricanes, wartime attacks and explosions. Today, it's a cultural landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
From the wrap-around balcony on the 95-foot-tall tower, you'll catch killer views of Miami Beach, the Atlantic, Stiltsville, and Key Biscayne. It's the perfect spot for your next beach picnic or sunset selfie.
Fowey Rocks Lighthouse
Next up, Fowey Rocks Lighthouse. It's a bit of a trek — seven miles off the coast from Cape Florida. However, the remote vibes make it a lighthouse-equivalent of discovering a hidden gem. Completed in 1878, the structure features a Second Empire-style keeper's house with a 50-foot-tall spiral stairwell.
The original Fresnel lens of the lighthouse sits in the U.S. Coast Guard's National Aids to Navigation Training Center. The tower is now equipped with a solar-powered beacon known as the "Eye of Miami," which guides ships 17 miles out to sea.
Boca Chita Lighthouse
The Boca Chita Lighthouse was built in the 1930s by heating tycoon Mark Honeywell. The 65-foot-tall oolite limestone beauty was initially intended to guide his family to their private island getaway.
Though it was only used briefly as a navigational aid, it's now a frequented landmark in Biscayne National Park. Accessible only by boat, Boca Chita Lighthouse has a charming vibe and is ideal for a chill boat trip or a day out in nature. Snap some pics, soak in the history, and enjoy the scenic views.