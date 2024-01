Drivin' Dirty: Filthy Florida License Plates Rejected in 2023

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City



Slightly Concerning

High AF

Swifties

Neighborhood Nazi

Horny on I-75

Bodily Functions

Honorable Mentions

With a new year ahead, it is time to look back at the nearly 600 personalized license plates that mischievous (perhaps insane?) Floridians tried to slap on their vehicles.Every year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles compiles a list of personalized license plate submissions that were rejected for being obscene or otherwise objectionable. The state's Inventory Control Unit has the honor of scouring Urban Dictionary and catching up on the latest slang to ensure abuela does not encounter a filthy license plate on the highway and veer off the road in a state of moral shock.Applicants have gotten creative over the years with submissions like HLN AUSS and HE1GH H0, but nothing gets past the watchful eye of the review unit.From the Swifties to the hornballs to the possible criminals, here are some memorable and downright disturbing license plate submissions that were rejected in 2023. (Check out the complete list at the bottom of the article.)1. OG GNSTR2. 75-M0B3. 716 MFIA4. 9 GL0CK5. XC0N16. M0BSTER7. CONMAN 81. K1LLR2. KIDNAPN3. MURRDER4. CAN KILR5. MR DUI6. I CUT U7. DIESL0W8. SH00T3R9. CH0KAH1. 0NMETH2. 5N0RT3. R U HIGH4. ECXTASY1. SWIFTAF1. SWASTIK2. TRNS KLR3. DIC-TATR1. VIBR8R2. WETOUT83. 3SUMM4. U69ME5. SUKME6. B1G RACK7. ERECT108. PSY 0PNS9. LOV SEX1. 1FART2. SHARTED3. CUM M1N4. P00PIE15. ICAME6. SHITZ7. SKID MKS8. TURD1. SH3 NASTY2. 0TW H03. 0LDASF4. NAST15. SAY GAAY6. 4 FCKSAK7. ASSWUPR8. LIL WEWE9. SL0M0F0