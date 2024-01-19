Drivin' Dirty: Filthy Florida License Plates Rejected in 2023

Every year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles compiles a list of personalized license plate submissions that were rejected for being obscene or otherwise objectionable. The state's Inventory Control Unit has the honor of scouring Urban Dictionary and catching up on the latest slang to ensure abuela does not encounter a filthy license plate on the highway and veer off the road in a state of moral shock.
Applicants have gotten creative over the years with submissions like HLN AUSS and HE1GH H0, but nothing gets past the watchful eye of the review unit.
From the Swifties to the hornballs to the possible criminals, here are some memorable and downright disturbing license plate submissions that were rejected in 2023. (Check out the complete list at the bottom of the article.)
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
1. OG GNSTR
2. 75-M0B
3. 716 MFIA
4. 9 GL0CK
5. XC0N1
6. M0BSTER
7. CONMAN 8
Slightly Concerning1. K1LLR
2. KIDNAPN
3. MURRDER
4. CAN KILR
5. MR DUI
6. I CUT U
7. DIESL0W
8. SH00T3R
9. CH0KAH
High AF1. 0NMETH
2. 5N0RT
3. R U HIGH
4. ECXTASY
Swifties1. SWIFTAF
Neighborhood Nazi1. SWASTIK
2. TRNS KLR
3. DIC-TATR
Horny on I-751. VIBR8R
2. WETOUT8
3. 3SUMM
4. U69ME
5. SUKME
6. B1G RACK
7. ERECT10
8. PSY 0PNS
9. LOV SEX
Bodily Functions1. 1FART
2. SHARTED
3. CUM M1N
4. P00PIE1
5. ICAME
6. SHITZ
7. SKID MKS
8. TURD
Honorable Mentions1. SH3 NASTY
2. 0TW H0
3. 0LDASF
4. NAST1
5. SAY GAAY
6. 4 FCKSAK
7. ASSWUPR
8. LIL WEWE
9. SL0M0F0