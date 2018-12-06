Neymar Pledges to David Beckham That He Will One Day Play for Inter Miami

While the Magic City's soon-to-be Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, inches closer to reality, fans got an early Christmas gift this week. And it's much cooler — and more expensive — than those bumper stickers that have been popping up around town lately.

Brazilian soccer legend and filthy-rich Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar committed to playing for Inter Miami. Sort of. Kind of. We think. He literally told David Beckham that's a thing that'll definitely happen at some point. Nobody lies to David Beckham. He's too beautiful for a lie. Those are the rules.