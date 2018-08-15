If This Miami MLS Logo Is Real, David Beckham Finally Did Something Right

David Beckham's quest to bring a Major League Soccer team to Miami has so far run as smoothly as Daphne Campbell's campaign to return to the Florida Senate. Beckham and his partners have spent so long fumbling between various stadium schemes that it takes the kind of faith usually found only in remote Benedictine monasteries to believe his franchise will ever take the field in South Florida.

Beckham finally has a hotly contested plan headed to voters on this fall's ballot to build a soccer park at Melreese Country Club. But in the meantime, his team might have finally done something absolutely right: namely, designed a truly great logo for a Miami MLS team.

The logo was quietly trademarked Friday by the Delaware-based company MIPH — the same firm that trademarked a bunch of potential names for the team earlier this year, as noted by Bill Reese, a journalist who first reported on the new logo at the Water Tower.