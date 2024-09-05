 New Miami Dolphins Nike Sneaker Drops Ahead of NFL Season 2024 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Dolphins Kick Off NFL Season with New Nike Running Shoe

Nike's new Miami Dolphins Pegasus 41 drops just in time for the 2024 NFL season opener. Ready to show your team pride?
September 5, 2024
Dude, show us your shoes!
Dude, show us your shoes! Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8, Nike has introduced a new addition to its Air Zoom Pegasus 41 NFL Collection. The release features a special Miami Dolphins design, giving fans another way to represent their team as the 2024-25 campaign kicks off.
Nike markets the Pegasus 41 NFL Miami Dolphins sneakers as men's road running shoes, but the design sports a unisex appeal that can be worn by any Dolphins fan, whether heading to the gym, tailgating at the stadium, or simply flexing your fandom around town. The sneakers appear versatile enough for anyone to wear anywhere.

Nike describes the new footwear as lightweight with "responsive cushioning" and increased "breathability" that "provides an energized ride for everyday road running."
click to enlarge angled profile view of a pair of Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 Dolphins edition running shoes
Just in time for football season: Nike Pegasus 41 NFL Miami Dolphins men's road running shoes
Image via nike.com
The new kicks arrive as Miami fans look forward to what many hope will be a successful season for the Dolphins. Having boasted one of the NFL's top offenses last year and signed franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term extension, expectations are high as game day finally nears.

The Dolphins version of the Pegasus 41 is available for purchase from Nike at $150.

It's safe to say the Dolphins are starting the season with their best foot forward. What do you think, Miami? Will you be grabbing a pair of your own?
click to enlarge profile view from outer side of a Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 Dolphins edition running shoe
Step into the season with Nike's new Pegasus 41 NFL Miami Dolphins sneakers—where performance meets aqua and orange pride.
Image via nike.com
click to enlarge profile view from instep side of a Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 Dolphins edition running shoe
Nike says the Pegasus 41 NFL Dolphins edition is built to run with pride and speed — just like Miami's finest!
Image via nike.com
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
It's High Time: The NFL Needs to Apologize to Ricky Williams for All the Cannabis Drama

Opinion & Commentary

It's High Time: The NFL Needs to Apologize to Ricky Williams for All the Cannabis Drama

By Ryan Yousefi
BREAKING MOOS! Doral's Beloved Cow Pasture to be Replaced by Warehouses

Animals

BREAKING MOOS! Doral's Beloved Cow Pasture to be Replaced by Warehouses

By Alex DeLuca
Miami-Dade Mayor Takes Adebayo-Wilson Dating Rumors to Next (Awkward!) Level

Miami Heat

Miami-Dade Mayor Takes Adebayo-Wilson Dating Rumors to Next (Awkward!) Level

By Naomi Feinstein
This Just In: Miami Summers Are Now Three Weeks Longer

Weather

This Just In: Miami Summers Are Now Three Weeks Longer

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation