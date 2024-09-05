Miami Dolphins Kick Off NFL Season with New Nike Running Shoe

Nike releases new Miami Dolphins sneaker, check out the 2024 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 shoe https://t.co/00WeqORo1i pic.twitter.com/QBr0qZ3HBB— The Dolphins Wire (@thedolphinswire) September 5, 2024
Nike markets the Pegasus 41 NFL Miami Dolphins sneakers as men's road running shoes, but the design sports a unisex appeal that can be worn by any Dolphins fan, whether heading to the gym, tailgating at the stadium, or simply flexing your fandom around town. The sneakers appear versatile enough for anyone to wear anywhere.
Nike describes the new footwear as lightweight with "responsive cushioning" and increased "breathability" that "provides an energized ride for everyday road running."
The Dolphins version of the Pegasus 41 is available for purchase from Nike at $150.
It's safe to say the Dolphins are starting the season with their best foot forward. What do you think, Miami? Will you be grabbing a pair of your own?