Living Large: Five Most Expensive Miami Homes Sold in June

The ultra-wealthy continued to snap up and offload properties in the affluent neighborhoods of Fisher Island, Coral Gables, and islands off Miami Beach. Cash buyers have been driving prices higher within the high-end home market.
A Redfin report published in April found that in the first quarter, luxury real estate prices and luxury home sales nationwide increased nine percent and two percent year over year, respectively. Non-luxury home sales decreased by four percent in that period.
From a seven-bedroom modern waterfront estate in Miami Beach to a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in Fisher Island, here is a rundown of the five priciest home sales we logged in Miami-Dade County in June. If you have any info on off-market sales or other mega-mansions recently sold, drop us a line.
98 La Gorce Circle — $62.5 MillionDeveloped by Philippe Harari's Aquablue Group, "Villa Arte" is a newly constructed 13,000-square-foot-mansion with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The waterfront property is in a gated enclave overlooking Biscayne Bay in Mid-Beach, which celebrities like Billy Joel, Cher, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade have called home.
The mansion's entrance incorporates a moat-like element and is adorned with bronze book-matched travertine and Japanese white oak. The interior of the luxurious home features a gym, spa, home theater, marble wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and "cascading infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi."
7001 Fisher Island Drive PH 1— $37 MillionProfessional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, sold the $37 million condominium penthouse to an undisclosed buyer. The power couple bought the five-bedroom, five-bathroom Palazzo Del Sol condo for less than $19 million in 2021. The penthouse, which spans 7,000 square feet, is located on the uber-wealthy Fisher Island, which is only accessible by boat, ferry, or helicopter.
3080 Munroe Drive — $33.5 MillionErnst Swietelsky, the founder of vase and plant accessory importer Pots Company, sold his waterfront estate in Coconut Grove last month for $33.5 million. The Mediterranean-style, 7,300-square-foot home sits in the gated Camp Biscayne community. The bayfront estate has eight bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. We cannot forget to mention that the "villa" sits three stories high and features a Jerusalem stone staircase.
The house, which is surrounded by unobstructed water views, also has a large pool and a 40-foot dock. Swietelsky bought the property in 1997 for $880,000 and built the home five years later.
320 S Hibiscus Drive — $31.9 MillionAccording to the listing details, the waterfront estate on Hibiscus Island "truly epitomizes luxury living in Miami Beach." Kevin Segalla, the founder and CEO of video game publisher Tilting Point, and his wife Michelle sold the property to Sun Hills LLC. Segalla had purchased the home in 2022 for more than $29 million.
Designed by Ralph Choeff, the property, which features seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, sits on a nearly 16,000-square-foot lot with breathtaking waterfront views. The interior has "impeccable interior design," soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling telescoping glass doors. As do many modern mansions in Miami Beach, the property has an infinity pool, a private dock, and easy ocean access. The home was built in 2002.