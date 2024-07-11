 Most Expensive Miami Homes Sold in June | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Living Large: Five Most Expensive Miami Homes Sold in June

Power couple Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sold their luxurious Fisher Island penthouse for a whopping $37 million.
July 11, 2024
The priciest Miami-Dade County home real estate sale in June was a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach.
The priciest Miami-Dade County home real estate sale in June was a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach. Photo by the Waterfront Team
Share this:
The luxury real estate market in Miami-Dade County is not letting up even as broad-market home sales slow owing to higher mortgage rates and affordability gaps.

The ultra-wealthy continued to snap up and offload properties in the affluent neighborhoods of Fisher Island, Coral Gables, and islands off Miami Beach. Cash buyers have been driving prices higher within the high-end home market.

A Redfin report published in April found that in the first quarter, luxury real estate prices and luxury home sales nationwide increased nine percent and two percent year over year, respectively. Non-luxury home sales decreased by four percent in that period.

From a seven-bedroom modern waterfront estate in Miami Beach to a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in Fisher Island, here is a rundown of the five priciest home sales we logged in Miami-Dade County in June. If you have any info on off-market sales or other mega-mansions recently sold, drop us a line.

98 La Gorce Circle — $62.5 Million

Developed by Philippe Harari's Aquablue Group, "Villa Arte" is a newly constructed 13,000-square-foot-mansion with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The waterfront property is in a gated enclave overlooking Biscayne Bay in Mid-Beach, which celebrities like Billy Joel, Cher, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade have called home.

The mansion's entrance incorporates a moat-like element and is adorned with bronze book-matched travertine and Japanese white oak. The interior of the luxurious home features a gym, spa, home theater, marble wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and "cascading infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi."
click to enlarge Sleek kitchen, stone floors, and dining area inside massive Miami Beach mansion
Sleek kitchen inside a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach
Photo by the Waterfront Team

7001 Fisher Island Drive PH 1— $37 Million

Professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, sold the $37 million condominium penthouse to an undisclosed buyer. The power couple bought the five-bedroom, five-bathroom Palazzo Del Sol condo for less than $19 million in 2021. The penthouse, which spans 7,000 square feet, is located on the uber-wealthy Fisher Island, which is only accessible by boat, ferry, or helicopter.
click to enlarge Interior living space with modern fixtures and furniture overlooking Miami skyline
7001 Fisher Island Drive penthouse
Douglas Elliman listing photo

3080 Munroe Drive — $33.5 Million

Ernst Swietelsky, the founder of vase and plant accessory importer Pots Company, sold his waterfront estate in Coconut Grove last month for $33.5 million. The Mediterranean-style, 7,300-square-foot home sits in the gated Camp Biscayne community. The bayfront estate has eight bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. We cannot forget to mention that the "villa" sits three stories high and features a Jerusalem stone staircase.

The house, which is surrounded by unobstructed water views, also has a large pool and a 40-foot dock. Swietelsky bought the property in 1997 for $880,000 and built the home five years later.
click to enlarge Backyard, dock, and exterior view of a mega-mansion
3080 Munroe Drive
Zillow listing photo

320 S Hibiscus Drive — $31.9 Million

According to the listing details, the waterfront estate on Hibiscus Island "truly epitomizes luxury living in Miami Beach." Kevin Segalla, the founder and CEO of video game publisher Tilting Point, and his wife Michelle sold the property to Sun Hills LLC. Segalla had purchased the home in 2022 for more than $29 million.

Designed by Ralph Choeff, the property, which features seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, sits on a nearly 16,000-square-foot lot with breathtaking waterfront views. The interior has "impeccable interior design," soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling telescoping glass doors. As do many modern mansions in Miami Beach, the property has an infinity pool, a private dock, and easy ocean access. The home was built in 2002.
click to enlarge Massive living area with couches and chairs facing waterfront
320 S Hibiscus Drive
Zillow listing photo

365 Arvida Parkway — $24 Million

After selling his estate in Indian Creek's Billionaire Bunker for $64.5 million, Geert-Jan Bakker, the heir of a Dutch-magnetics company, bought a $24 million home in Coral Gables last month. According to the Real Deal, an LLC managed by Ricardo Rivera, COO of John Ruiz's MSP Recovery, sold the property to Baaker. The waterfront house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, and dock. The listing agent noted Baaker will be renovating the property.
click to enlarge Waterfront view of sprawling mansion lined with palm trees
365 Arvida Parkway
Zillow listing photo
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
"Hawk Tuah Girl" Wears Tua Tagovailoa Jersey at Hard Rock Appearance

Miami Life

"Hawk Tuah Girl" Wears Tua Tagovailoa Jersey at Hard Rock Appearance

By Naomi Feinstein
Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

The Rich

Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

By Julia Postell
Miami-Dade Eyes $72 Million Public Transit Equipment Upgrade

Transportation

Miami-Dade Eyes $72 Million Public Transit Equipment Upgrade

By Theo Karantsalis
Did Tua Tagovailoa Really Sit Next to Eric Trump at Miami Rally?

Election

Did Tua Tagovailoa Really Sit Next to Eric Trump at Miami Rally?

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation