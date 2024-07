Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

Typical home value: $1,413,514

South Florida is home to some of the nation's most exclusive neighborhoods, where celebrities, athletes, and industry tycoons reside in mansions akin to palaces.Just outside of urban centers in Miami-Dade County, you can find small, insular neighborhoods that are among the nation's wealthiest: Fisher Island, Indian Creek, and Golden Beach, to name a few. To the north, Jupiter Island in Martin County, where massive beachfront homes are standard housing, consistently ranks among the richest neighborhoods in the nation as well.As for larger South Florida suburbs, a new study pegs Pinecrest and Palm Beach as the area's wealthiest communities. The report from GoBankingRates , which looked at municipalities with at least 5,000 households, used average household income and property values as markers of wealth.On the nationwide list, Palm Beach holds the number 11 spot, with Pinecrest coming in at 20 in the rankings. The two are the only Florida communities in the study's 50-city list.Famed for its luxury and exclusivity, Palm Beach tallied a population of 9,245 in the 2020 U.S. Census. According to GoBankingRates, the municipality's average household income is $365,991, with an average home value of more than $11 million.Pinecrest, located in South Miami-Dade County, is nearly twice as big, population-wise, registering 18,000 in habitants. The village boasts an average household income of $304,416 and an average home value of $2.24 million.Here are the 20 wealthiest suburbs in America according to the study:1. Scarsdale, New York2. Rye, New York3. West University Place, Texas4. Los Altos, California5. Paradise Valley, Arizona6. University Park, Texas7. Hinsdale, Illinois8. Great Falls, Virginia9. Orinda, California10. Wellesley, Massachusetts12. McLean, Virginia13. Southlake, Texas14. Palos Verdes Estates, California15. Saratoga, California16. Menlo Park, California17. Lafayette, California18. La Canada Flintridge, California19. Los Gatos, California