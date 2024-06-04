 Model Karolina Kurkova Puts Fisher Island Condo on Market for $6.9M | Miami New Times
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Lists Fisher Island Condo for $6.9 Million

Peek inside the decked-out Fisher Island condo that the model has called home since 2012.
June 4, 2024
Would you spend $6.9 million for this view?
Would you spend $6.9 million for this view?

Vogue cover star and former Victoria's Secret Angel Karolina Kurkova just listed her nearly 3,000-square-foot condominium on Fisher Island for $6.9 million — you know, the ultra-wealthy enclave only accessible by boat or ferry, where the going rate for a "Full-Time Nanny and Etiquette Teacher" tops out around $120,000.

The ground-floor condo, which Kurkova and her husband, former Marine Archie Drury, purchased in 2012, features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a waterfront private patio with views of the Miami skyline.
Inside $6.9 million condo on Fisher Island
The condo spans more than 2,500 square feet.
Listing photo via realtor.com
The Czech-born super model told the New York Post in 2017 that her Fisher Island home allowed her "to recharge" and raise her children in private after moving from New York City.

Drury partnered with the University of Miami health system and neurosurgeon Dr. Barth Green to open a nonprofit  medical clinic on Fisher Island. He has also worked as a real estate agent in the ritzy community, which consistently lands at or near the top of the list of most expensive zip codes in the U.S.

"Built on entrepreneurs, Fisher Island has some amazing people," Drury said in a separate interview. "Yeah, billionaires are here, but the majority of them have done something extraordinary in the business world and are self-made."
Karolina Kurkova's $6.9 million condo
Take a peek inside supermodel Karolina Kurkova's $6.9 million Fish Island condo.
Listing photo via realtor.com
The $6.9 million property comes with access to "world-class five star amenities" including the Fisher Island club, spa and fitness center, the popular South Florida-restaurant chain Pura Vida, tennis, padel, and pickleball club, the Vanderbilt Mansion clubhouse, seven restaurants, two marinas, and a private beach.

"Karolina and I built a guest house where we invite friends and family to stay — a lot of leaders and influencers who visit us and are blown away by this place because of the privacy. It’s very secure; there’s no paparazzi," Drury said.

Kurkova made her name as a model in the early 2000s, working for a laundry list of fashion houses and designers. She signed a contract with Victoria's Secret in 2005 and rose through the ranks of the world's highest paid models. She has appeared in dozens of Vogue covers.
