Goodbye 2021, hello 2022. If there was ever a time to put the past behind ourselves and look ahead with hope and positivity, it's as we sit on the cusp of a new year.For supporters of Miami sports teams, out with the old and in with the new doesn't sound half bad. From new beginnings in Coral Gables to the Miami Marlins looking to flip a long-associated narrative around themselves, a new year brings opportunity for a fresh start.With a new year on the horizon, here are five New Year's resolutions for Miami sports fans.Mario Cristobal has arrived in Coral Gables to replace the fired Manny Diaz as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, and fans are treating the news as if national championships are on the horizon. Truth be told? The Hurricanes are no better a football team than they were under Diaz, and changes will be slow to come.Just like you won't lose those 20 pounds overnight, Miami won't go from a team that's never won an ACC title to one that wins a national championship.Cristobal is no magician. Making Miami great again will take more than fiery talk and a tough demeanor. Canes fans will be the first to tell you that was what the last guy tried, and it failed.Time's up for the Miami Marlins' rebuilding phase. It's time the organization spent money supplementing the fantastic job the franchise has done restocking its farm system.Whether it be through trades or free agency, the Marlins have to make it clear they aren't the old Marlins, and the promises that came years ago will come to fruition before we all die of old age. Marlins fans deserve to see the team at least attempt to field a winner. That means mixing proven talent — even if that means overpaying for players — with the crop of youngsters they've hauled in by being bad.Enough is enough. In 2022, Marlins fans should put the team's feet to the fire and demand they spend money on the apparent holes in the roster.If one good thing has come out of the Heat's COVID- and injury-riddled season, it's the fact that Heat fans saw firsthand why Udonis Haslem is still worth a roster spot. He still has some game left in the tank, and his leadership more than makes up for any physical shortcomings.In 2022, stop worrying about things you know nothing about. Udonis Haslem is more than deserving of a spot on the Miami Heat's roster now and until he doesn't want it any more.Whether you've always been a fan of Tua Tagovailoa or still have your doubts, it's clear the time has come to support the player who's most likely to lead the Miami Dolphins into the 2022 season and beyond. Through the second half of the season, Tagovailoa has more than earned himself the right to not be included in offseason trade rumors.Starting in 2022, Dolphins fans would do best to rally around the young superstar and, together, root for his ascent into one of the top quarterbacks in the game, a standard that is within his grasp. With a little help from the front office, Tagovailoa should enter 2022 with both the tools on the field to be elite and the support from the fanbase off the field. He's more than earned that with all he's put up with in his short time in Miami.Hopefully, many of us learned our lesson and will not be further speculating about whether Tyler Herro — currently the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year — should be traded. He should not, and will not. Well, unless that trade piece is a Top 25 NBA player with a lot left in the tank. In which case, have at it!In 2022, Tyler Herro should be thought of as the sort of player the Heat are seeking to trade for, not one they give away in hopes of landing. He's barely old enough to drink legally and already taking the NBA by storm.Forget 2022. Herro could legitimately be in Miami in 2032. Put some respect on his name.