Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

click to enlarge Tyler Herro's luxurious mansion is up for sale in Pinecrest. Listing photo via Zillow

click to enlarge The home has an outdoor kitchen and a "resort-style" pool. Listing photo via Zillow

click to enlarge Tyler Herro's Pinecrest home features a gourmet kitchen. Listing photo via Zillow

It wouldn't be a proper NBA offseason if Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wasn't at the center of trade rumors around the league.But this offseason's trade whispers surrounding Herro are only getting louder in light of the recent listing of his 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom Pinecrest pad for $12.2 million.

The Miami Heat star officially listed his 9,505-square-foot home for $13 million in late April, just two days after the team's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round. (Maybe he figured the team didn't stand a chance against the Celtics, and he would not be around South Florida much longer?) The price was reduced to $12.2 million two weeks later.Herro purchased the home, which includes an elevator, wine cellar, state-of-the-art kitchen, media room, summer kitchen, and cabana, in December 2022 for $10.5 million — setting the record for the highest sale in Pinecrest at that time. The modern mansion had been built just a year prior.Two months before he snapped up the estate, the former University of Kentucky player signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Heat, with an additional $10 million in incentives.Despite winning the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and flexing his offensive prowess the court, Herro consistently finds himself at the center of trade rumors. The rumors have only ramped up this year given the 24-year-old's recent injury history and availability concerns. Plagued by knee and ankle injuries, the Heat guard appeared in only 42 games, though he averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game on 44 percent shootingIs the house listing a sign of an impending move away from Miami, a player juggling luxury properties, or something else?Your guess is as good as ours.