 Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling Pinecrest Mansion, Sparks Trade Talk | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

Here come the trade rumors!
May 23, 2024
Is Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro preparing for a trade this offseason?
Is Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro preparing for a trade this offseason? Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$650
Share this:
It wouldn't be a proper NBA offseason if Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wasn't at the center of trade rumors around the league.

But this offseason's trade whispers surrounding Herro are only getting louder in light of the recent listing of his 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom Pinecrest pad for $12.2 million.
click to enlarge Tyler Herro's luxurious mansion
Tyler Herro's luxurious mansion is up for sale in Pinecrest.
Listing photo via Zillow
The Miami Heat star officially listed his 9,505-square-foot home for $13 million in late April, just two days after the team's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round. (Maybe he figured the team didn't stand a chance against the Celtics, and he would not be around South Florida much longer?) The price was reduced to $12.2 million two weeks later.
click to enlarge The backyard of Tyler Herro's Pinecrest mansion
The home has an outdoor kitchen and a "resort-style" pool.
Listing photo via Zillow
Herro purchased the home, which includes an elevator, wine cellar, state-of-the-art kitchen, media room, summer kitchen, and cabana, in December 2022 for $10.5 million — setting the record for the highest sale in Pinecrest at that time. The modern mansion had been built just a year prior.

Two months before he snapped up the estate, the former University of Kentucky player signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Heat, with an additional $10 million in incentives.
click to enlarge Kitchen inside Tyler Herro's mansion.
Tyler Herro's Pinecrest home features a gourmet kitchen.
Listing photo via Zillow
Despite winning the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and flexing his offensive prowess the court, Herro consistently finds himself at the center of trade rumors. The rumors have only ramped up this year given the 24-year-old's recent injury history and availability concerns. Plagued by knee and ankle injuries, the Heat guard appeared in only 42 games, though he averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game on 44 percent shooting

Is the house listing a sign of an impending move away from Miami, a player juggling luxury properties, or something else?

Your guess is as good as ours.  
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Major Highway Closure Looms as Miami Road Construction Ramps Up

Transportation

Major Highway Closure Looms as Miami Road Construction Ramps Up

By Alex DeLuca
"Meanwhile at Publix": @Onlyindade Instagram Shares YouTube Vigilantes' Sting of Alleged "Pedophile"

Criminal Justice

"Meanwhile at Publix": @Onlyindade Instagram Shares YouTube Vigilantes' Sting of Alleged "Pedophile"

By Naomi Feinstein
Ex-Hialeah Cop Who Sexually Assaulted Young Women Released Early From Prison

Crime

Ex-Hialeah Cop Who Sexually Assaulted Young Women Released Early From Prison

By Alex DeLuca
Congressmembers Plan Probe Into Cuban Officials' Visit to Miami Airport

Cuba

Congressmembers Plan Probe Into Cuban Officials' Visit to Miami Airport

By Patrick McCaslin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation