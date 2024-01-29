Summer of James: Why the Miami Heat Must Risk It All to Land LeBron and Bronny Jr.

Not just LeBron, though. His son, too. Because, as a precursor to wooing his famous father, teams may have to do whatever it takes to draft his son, currently a freshman at University of Southern California.
LeBron has a player option for 2024-25 with the Lakers that aligns with his son Bronny's draft eligibility. This is not a coincidence, as James has declared he would "do whatever it takes" to play with Bronny for a season. A two-for-one James offseason will be the talk of the sports world in a few months, and we're kicking it off a bit early.
The hopes of rumored trades and improvement within the Heat, meanwhile, continue to disappoint. The Heat can't keep coasting on expectations that they'll flip a switch and make a historic playoff run. Like it or not, preparations must get underway in the Miami Heat's Brickell offices as if they'll be bidding against Saudi Arabia for the next World Cup.
This is why.
LeBron Still Has ItFirst things first — LeBron James is still LeBron James. At age 39, LeBron continues to defy the odds, maintaining a level of play — even in year 21 of his NBA career — that surpasses 99 percent of NBA players. He's currently averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game on the year, and he stays healthier than most 20-year-olds doing half his heavy lifting on the court.
This man is not human. Signing non-humans to your NBA team seems like a solid strategy to gain an edge, especially if they've already won your franchise two titles in the past.
Normally, a nearly 40-year-old NBA player's role is reserved for the cheerleader and mentor section of the bench, but LeBron continues to prove his skills, experience, and basketball IQ are as sharp as ever. If his massive 36-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist game against the Warriors on Saturday night didn't prove enough that he still has plenty left in the tank, nothing will.
LeBron would be the Heat's best player by a wide margin, even into his 40s. Debate it all you want. Unlike many Heat players in past years, the proof is in the numbers and his ability to stay healthy.
Economic Impact: A Financial WindfallLeBron James on the roster is akin to a Taylor Swift residency at your local auditorium. Signing him is like finding oil beneath City Hall.
The economic implications of signing LeBron James are monumental in any year, but if he finishes his illustrious career in Miami, especially alongside his son, it wouldn't be just a boon for the Heat; it would amount to a once-in-a-lifetime sports spectacle with global appeal, akin to hosting the Olympics.
We're talking the Mona Lisa of business opportunities here. This is bigger than basketball.
Such a move would generate immense interest, sponsorship deals, and media attention, bolstering the franchise's financial and global stature. We're talking Heat jerseys and news coverage in countries you didn't even know existed.
In 2021, a study found that the arrival of Lebron James caused a dramatic, undeniable impact on the local service industry: Within one mile of the stadium where LeBron plays, the number of bars and restaurants grew by 13 percent. The number of employees working at bars and restaurants within one mile grew by 23.5 percent.
Even if you don't care about basketball, that should be enough to want to recruit LeBron James to Miami like he's the next Tesla factory.
In addition to his economic impact on the city — his presence alone can inject hundreds of millions of dollars into a team's valuation. Heat owner Micky Arison has been known to pinch pennies in the name of the bottom line, avoiding the luxury tax to preserve funds. You know a team's economics matter to him.
Amplifying Jimmy Butler's Peak YearsJimmy Butler has been carrying the Miami Heat for the past four seasons. He has a lot of miles on those legs from years playing big minutes for hot-and-cold teams and clueless coaches. He will turn 35 next season.
This is not a man with time on his side. He needed help yesterday. And help is not on the way if trades for Terry Rozier are any indication.
Pairing LeBron James with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could create one of the most formidable trios in the NBA. It would also pair nicely with the most impactful years left in Jimmy Butler's gas tank. Expecting Butler — who leaves it all on the court — to carry the bulk of the load at 37 is a fool's errand. He's a beast, but there's no guarantee that he will exhibit the same longevity as James is showing.
What better way to extend the career of the ultimate alpha dog than to sign the best player of all time and one of the only men to walk the face of this Earth who wants to win more than Jimmy himself?
Pat Riley's Legacy: Full Circle FarewellPat Riley is 78. He cannot do this forever. Once he turns 80, there are two viable options — retire or run for president of the United States.
For Riley, the twilight of his career presents a unique opportunity to reunite with LeBron James, with whom he has a storied history, enough ups and downs to span a rollercoaster. It could be the ultimate swan song for both men. Imagine a scenario where LeBron and Riley go out together on a championship parade float, passing the baton to Bronny Jr.
This reunion would be a powerful narrative for the NBA and a fitting capstone to Riley's unmatched career. It would be the stuff Netflix documentaries are made of.
Oh, and as a bonus, we could envision Dwyane Wade rejoining the Miami Heat in one form or another if James comes back to the Magic City. What better time for Wade to ditch his shares in the Utah Jazz than for a reunion with his good buddy in South Beach, but this time as a team owner?
LeBron and Riley ending their careers with the same championship ring would be written in history books. Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to ban those chapters because the domination depicted would be patently obscene.
Reigniting Miami's Basketball PassionImagine LeBron James and Lionel Messi's farewell tour simultaneously in the same city. Miami would be the pinnacle of the sports world.
Let's be real — the Miami Heat are losing market share to other sports teams in South Florida.
Many fans are watching fewer and fewer regular season games not only because the Heat have made it clear the regular season is a glorified preseason, but because the team is not as entertaining as they were during the years of the Lebron dynasty. In recent seasons, the Heat's ability to call Miami a #BasketballTown has waned.
Tomorrow's attention is not guaranteed, particularly in Miami, where sports fans come out to watch a winner.
Lionel Messi and David Beckham are creating a buzz and have a new stadium on the way. The Miami Dolphins are exciting, even in their usual disappointment. And, hell, even the Florida Panthers might win a Stanley Cup. And the Miami Marlins — uhm, three out of four in this argument wasn't bad, but you got us there!
Signing LeBron James is the seismic move that could rekindle Miami's love affair with basketball. LeBron's global appeal and star power would immediately bring the spotlight back to the Heat, transforming them from a fading expired pop tart into a chef's kiss meal.
This move isn't just about improving the team's on-court performance. It's about re-establishing the Heat as a cultural and entertainment powerhouse in Miami. Signing LeBron James is a once-in-a-lifetime move. Forget anything else, including what happens this season.
Save your money. Save your assets. Go all in on LeBron James this summer.