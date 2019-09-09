The Dolphins Were So Bad Sunday That Some Players Are Already Begging to Get Out

You know when you stub your toe and there's that split-second delay before your body reports back as to how bad it hurts? Well, we all knew the Miami Dolphins were going to stub their toe against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener Sunday, but it was so much worse than we could have ever imagined. The Dolphins didn't so much stub their toe, but rather invited the Ravens to drive a tank over it repeatedly for three hours.

Yeah, it's definitely broken. Tanka-Tua-Palooza is in full effect, and they don't make an emoji to describe the rollercoaster of emotions that came with watching the Dolphins yesterday.

For those of you who had priorly had it in your heads that the Dolphins might not actually be that bad, well, if Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens wasn't enough to knock that stupid idea out of your head, then nothing ever will. The 2019 Miami Dolphins are destined to be a historically terrible team and there is nothing any of us, especially the Dolphins players, can do about it.

News: Multiple #Dolphins players have requested to be traded away from the team after the 59-10 loss to the #Ravens via @ProFootballTalk



The players don't want to be part of a tanking team. pic.twitter.com/ypl7TDiIX0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

The Dolphins were a special kind of bad yesterday afternoon. So bad, in fact, that there were reports following the game that multiple Dolphins players called their agents and told them to do whatever it takes to have them traded.

That's a special, limited-edition brand of bad, friends. A rare, total solar eclipse sort of terrible. The Dolphins were a supercharged kind of suck on Sunday and what is left is a heaping pile of garbage to clean up. The Dolphins are refried ass, and there are 15 games to go, so fans did what they do best to mute the pain. Meme your way through it, Miami Dolphins fans:

So there you have it: The Dolphins are confirmed a bad football team, and it's likely to get a lot worse before it gets any better. The best thing for fans to do is buckle up, strap on their big-boy pants, and then get in a good cry, because letting your true emotions out is the healthiest thing to do.

This won't get any easier next week when the Dolphins take on the New England Patriots, who just so happen to now have Antonio Brown playing for them. Look for a more detailed preview of that projected slaughtering later this week in the official New Times Tank Tracker column.