'Miamified' McDaniel: Dolphins Coach Becomes Meme, Roasted Online

He showed up with an overgrown beard, flashy shades, and a curly mop as if he were auditioning for a role in The Hangover following the joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And the internet loved it.
Many social media users gave his new look the meme treatment, joking that Miami has transformed the 41-year-old in just two years. (Took long enough — the Magic City isn't for the weak.)
"It only took two years in Miami for Mike McDaniel to go from Best Buy assistant manager to South Beach cocaine kingpin," one X user noted.
CBS Sports personality Aaron West had another take.
"Mike McDaniel look like he hit Miami exactly once (1x) for spring break and he had his whole life changed LMAO," he wrote.
Another user joked about the dichotomy of people's presence on Instagram versus LinkedIn with the juxtaposition of two photos of McDaniel.
One user said, "McDaniel looks like that one kid you grew up with from Kendall that started a SoundCloud."
For others, McDaniel's appearance is an ode to the Miami Vice days.
All McDaniel was missing was a gold Cuban link to be quintessential Miami.
