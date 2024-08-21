 Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel’s New Look Is Talk of the Internet | Miami New Times
'Miamified' McDaniel: Dolphins Coach Becomes Meme, Roasted Online

Mike McDaniel's appearance went from electronics-store salesman to thriving South Beach cocaine dealer real quick.
August 21, 2024
Mike McDaniel is a changed man all thanks to the Magic City.
Mike McDaniel is a changed man all thanks to the Magic City. Screenshot via X

During a press conference on Wednesday in Tampa, the Miami Dolphins' head coach appeared noticeably different from his typical clean-cut look with a gelled-back hairstyle that a salesman would rock at Miami's new Micro Center location.

He showed up with an overgrown beard, flashy shades, and a curly mop as if he were auditioning for a role in The Hangover following the joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And the internet loved it.

Many social media users gave his new look the meme treatment, joking that Miami has transformed the 41-year-old in just two years. (Took long enough — the Magic City isn't for the weak.)

 "It only took two years in Miami for Mike McDaniel to go from Best Buy assistant manager to South Beach cocaine kingpin," one X user noted.

CBS Sports personality Aaron West had another take.

"Mike McDaniel look like he hit Miami exactly once (1x) for spring break and he had his whole life changed LMAO," he wrote.
Another user joked about the dichotomy of people's presence on Instagram versus LinkedIn with the juxtaposition of two photos of McDaniel.  One user said, "McDaniel looks like that one kid you grew up with from Kendall that started a SoundCloud."
For others, McDaniel's appearance is an ode to the Miami Vice days.
All McDaniel was missing was a gold Cuban link to be quintessential Miami. 
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
