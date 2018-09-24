Miami Dolphins Are the Most Entertaining Team in the NFL

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0. They're also in first place in the AFC East. Oh, and they're one of only four undefeated teams in the NFL. But most important, the Miami Dolphins are a lot of fun.

There is no gentle way to put this, so we are just going to come out and yell it in your face: MIAMI IS A FOOTBALL TOWN NOW. PLEASE ADDRESS ALL ENVELOPES TO MIAMI, FLORIDA: FOOTBALL TOWN, USA. BEST TEAM IN THE NFL: POPULATION, U.S.

Late in the Dolphins' 28-20 comeback win against the Oakland Raiders yesterday, the Fins found themselves down 17-14. Things looked bleak. They couldn't move the ball, and all of their defensive players were either getting ejected or taken away on a stretcher, to the point where Jesse Davis, an offensive lineman, had to enter the game on defense. It seemed like the same old Dolphins, blowing another opportunity to be special against a bad football team.