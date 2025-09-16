The Miami Herald Is Hiring an AI-Assisted Reporter and We Have Questions

Back in October 2021, the Miami Herald joined a wave of news outlets experimenting with artificial intelligence when it introduced a new writer to its real estate beat: the Miami Herald Bot.
Over the next two years, the bot authored hundreds of stories for Miami's daily newspaper of record, covering real estate sales, storm updates, and even dabbling in food reporting, before vanishing from the website in late 2023. It rose again like a Phoenix from the ashes in August 2024 (well, sorta), when a new byline appeared: the Miami Herald Hurricane Bot, which has since published dozens of storm-related stories for the paper.
But while the bots have churned out copy left and right for the paper, it appears the Herald is looking for an, erm, human touch.
In late July, McClatchy Media, the Herald's parent company, began advertising for a new role: a "Broward AI-Assisted Reporter," or a real-life journalist tasked with producing and overseeing the newspaper's AI-generated content, including real estate news, breaking news, and community event listings.
"McClatchy Media is seeking a curious, tech-savvy journalist to join our team as an AI-assisted reporter, a new role focused on using AI-powered tools to generate, manage and enhance high-volume content across multiple local news sites in Broward County," the job listing reads.
According to the listing, the reporter will use AI tools to "generate structured, templated articles from databases, listings, or feeds; review, fact-check and edit AI-generated content for accuracy, clarity and tone," and help train newsroom staff "on how to responsibly use generative AI for editorial workflows," among other things.
Unlike many journalism jobs, the position doesn't appear to require a degree or a specific number of years of experience.
Instead, it calls for "strong editing skills and sharp news judgment" and "interest in using AI tools," among other qualities.
"To apply, include a persuasive cover letter, your resume and four to six examples of your best work," the listing reads. "References upon request."
The listing does not disclose the salary, and it's unclear whether this is the first role of its kind at McClatchy.
Neither the newspaper's executive editor, Alex Mena, nor a spokesperson for McClatchy responded to New Times' emailed questions about the job listing.
While critics have warned the technology could replace journalists as companies cut costs, many outlets have instead used AI to supplement reporting — freeing up human reporters to dig into complex stories, comb through court filings, and cultivate sources.
Earlier this year, the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat, which covers education, and the Midcoast Villager, a local newspaper in Maine, began publishing stories using leads and quotes pulled from AI-generated transcriptions. Several Gannett-owned papers in Boston also rolled out an AI tool to draft articles from community announcements.
In late August, Poynter reported that the Connecticut Mirror (also known as CT Mirror), a nonprofit newsroom covering all 169 towns across the state, had adopted AI technology to "complement reporting and fuel investigations."