College Students Aren't the Problem, Miami Beach Spring Break Arrests Suggest

Miami Beach began its spring break crackdown late last year, almost four months before the first college kids arrived. This past November, Police Chief Daniel Oates began sending letters to college administrators and fraternity presidents warning that law-breaking students would be arrested. The city even spent $33,000 on a social media campaign targeting undergrads with hardline messages of law and order.

But Miami Beach's finger-wagging at college students may have been misguided. Arrest data from one of this year's first major spring break weekends shows that many of the people charged with committing crimes were locals, the homeless, or older tourists. Of 51 arrests reviewed by New Times, only seven involved out-of-state visitors younger than 25. Only three police reports clearly identified the arrestee as a student.

Mike Palma, chairman of the Ocean Drive Association and owner of the Clevelander, alluded to this in an interview last week with local blogger Susan Askew.