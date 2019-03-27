 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Police patrol Miami Beach during spring break 2018.
Police patrol Miami Beach during spring break 2018.
Photo by George Martinez

College Students Aren't the Problem, Miami Beach Spring Break Arrests Suggest

Jessica Lipscomb | March 27, 2019 | 7:19am
AA

Miami Beach began its spring break crackdown late last year, almost four months before the first college kids arrived. This past November, Police Chief Daniel Oates began sending letters to college administrators and fraternity presidents warning that law-breaking students would be arrested. The city even spent $33,000 on a social media campaign targeting undergrads with hardline messages of law and order.

But Miami Beach's finger-wagging at college students may have been misguided. Arrest data from one of this year's first major spring break weekends shows that many of the people charged with committing crimes were locals, the homeless, or older tourists. Of 51 arrests reviewed by New Times, only seven involved out-of-state visitors younger than 25. Only three police reports clearly identified the arrestee as a student.

Mike Palma, chairman of the Ocean Drive Association and owner of the Clevelander, alluded to this in an interview last week with local blogger Susan Askew.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

"From what we have seen and gathered, it appears that a large portion of the crowds on Friday and thru the weekend [last week] gathering in the street are not students," Palma said.

To get a sense of spring-break-related crimes, New Times requested South Beach reports from the first high-impact weekend, March 8 to 10. Of 51 arrests, more than half involved people older than 25. And more than half of those arrested were South Florida residents, not tourists.

The trend was apparently similar the following weekend. At an emergency meeting last week, Oates told city commissioners that only 11 of the 97 people arrested March 16 to 17 told cops they were students.

Miami Beach's spring break arrest campaign included elevator posters and bus wrapsEXPAND
Miami Beach's spring break arrest campaign included elevator posters and bus wraps
Photos by Jessica Lipscomb

While Miami Beach has had its fair share of wild spring break seasons, the city still seems to be struggling to find the right approach to dealing with increased traffic and raucous, sometimes violent, crowds. Despite the aggressive marketing campaign, spring break crowd volume increased 33 percent this year, according to an email newsletter from Commissioner John Aleman.

Earlier this month, viral videos showing fights in the streets triggered the city commission to call for extreme measures. Following the emergency meeting, the police department deployed 25-member teams of officers to patrol the beach in riot gear and parked prison transport vans nearby to send a "serious" message to lawbreakers. (That plan has been criticized for targeting black visitors and ignoring the root issues.)

Oates said this year's security plan will cost the city close to $1.5 million. Next year, the tab could be almost double that, according to Aleman, who says an estimated $2.7 million will be needed for safety and sanitation during spring break 2020.

"Spring break tourism is not sustainable," the commissioner wrote in her recent newsletter. "It takes a tremendous toll on our police officers to sustain 'alpha bravo mode,' and is not financially sustainable for the city."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: