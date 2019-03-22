Miami Beach's Spring Break Crackdown Targets Black Tourists

Miami Beach is rolling out a heavy police presence this weekend to control rowdy spring breakers. On Thursday, two dozen officers in riot gear flanked by cops on all-terrain vehicles hit the beach to confiscate alcohol and intimidate partygoers. Anyone caught breaking the rules risks being thrown in paddy wagons parked on the sand that will give them a free ride to jail.

City commissioners and City Manager Jimmy Morales ramped up the unwelcoming committee for thousands of teens and 20-somethings, many of them African-Americans, instead of finding a peaceful solution.

City leaders were horrified when videos surfaced on social media showing spring breakers brawling and doing crazy stunts. One young woman, 23-year-old Mariah Michelle Logan, was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver when she fell out of the window of a moving car on State Road 112.