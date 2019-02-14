 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
Spring break in South Beach
Spring break in South Beach
Photo by Logan Fazio

Miami Beach Will Spend $33K on Campaign Threatening Spring Breakers With Arrest

Jessica Lipscomb | February 14, 2019 | 7:09am
AA

Each March, thousands of young, sometimes-drunk tourists descend on Miami Beach, slip into their neon-colored swimwear, and become spring breakers. With fake IDs in their beach bags and Pitbull blasting from portable speakers, this species can be observed guzzling beer from funnels and twerking on police vehicles before passing out face-down in the sand.

Sometimes, though, rowdy spring breakers are no joke. In recent years, Miami Beach police have dealt with hit-and-runs, stampedes, and even deadly shootings during the busy tourist season. This year, city officials are trying their best to get ahead of the chaos — a new memo shows Miami Beach will spend $33,000 on a marketing campaign basically telling spring breakers not to come.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

"This new plan is to reach out in advance to as many college students as possible who might be considering Miami Beach as their spring break destination to advise them that the MBPD will be rigorously enforcing traffic and quality-of-life laws and ordinances during the spring break period," City Manager Jimmy Morales writes in a memo.

The first wave of ads will geo-target social media users who may be planning trips to Miami Beach and direct them to MBspringbreak.com, a new website explaining which party activities might get them arrested. A prototype warns visitors to "Choose your bars wisely," with an accompanying photo of two hands gripping the bars of a jail cell.

Miami Beach's spring break marketing campaignEXPAND
Miami Beach's spring break marketing campaign
via City of Miami Beach

The second phase, which launches March 1, will advise spring breakers to "Come on vacation, don't leave on probation." Police say arrests will be made for open container violations, marijuana use, driving under the influence, and riding on top of vehicles, among other offenses.

The city's new marketing campaign comes just a few months after Miami Beach police began sending letters to college campuses and Greek life organizations warning there would be little leniency for lawbreaking spring breakers. The letters cited "student misbehavior during spring break" as a major reason for the harsher enforcement.

Police say they expect spring break to last throughout the month of March, with most arrivals between March 15 and March 24. This year, more officers will be out on patrol, thanks to an increase in overtime funding from the city.

As always, coolers, inflatable floats, and alcoholic beverages will be banned from the beach during spring break. 

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: