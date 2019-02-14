Miami Beach Will Spend $33K on Campaign Threatening Spring Breakers With Arrest

Each March, thousands of young, sometimes-drunk tourists descend on Miami Beach, slip into their neon-colored swimwear, and become spring breakers. With fake IDs in their beach bags and Pitbull blasting from portable speakers, this species can be observed guzzling beer from funnels and twerking on police vehicles before passing out face-down in the sand.

Sometimes, though, rowdy spring breakers are no joke. In recent years, Miami Beach police have dealt with hit-and-runs, stampedes, and even deadly shootings during the busy tourist season. This year, city officials are trying their best to get ahead of the chaos — a new memo shows Miami Beach will spend $33,000 on a marketing campaign basically telling spring breakers not to come.