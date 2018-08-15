Miami Beach Commissioner's Endorsement of Philip Levine May Have Violated Florida Law

On Friday, Miami Beach City Attorney Raul Aguila warned the town's mayor and commissioners how to avoid getting in trouble during election season. He sent all the officials a three-page memo, written by the county's Commission on Ethics & Public Trust, spelling out some clear ground rules: Don't use a city email address to stump for a candidate, don't campaign while on duty, and don't host any fundraising events on city property.

On page two, the letter included another, less well-known rule: Don't use the city seal on any campaign literature.

Yet only three days after receiving the guidance, Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán sent an email blast that did just that. At the top of a newsletter the commissioner sent out Monday afternoon endorsing gubernatorial candidate and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, she included the city seal in a header photo alongside her portrait.