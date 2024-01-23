Fed Up: Miami-Dade Mayor Moves to Axe Seaquarium's Lease

When an inspector came through the Seaquarium in the summer of 2023, he found animal tanks crumbling and staff worn thin, with "a single veterinarian to care for the 46 marine mammals and hundreds of birds, fish, sharks, and rays housed at the facility." Upon arriving in November, another inspector noted rusty, worn-down penguin enclosures and flamingos wading in water laden with bacteria levels strikingly higher than the industry standard.
In years past, Miami-Dade County, which leases out the Virginia Key property on which the Seaquarium operates, granted the park leeway to address safety citations and less-than-flattering inspection reports.
But Mayor Daniella Levine Cava struck a starker tone this week, signaling that the county intends to terminate the Seaquarium's contract and shut down its operations in the process.
On January 21, Levine Cava sent a letter to Dolphin Co., the park owner, saying the county is "reviewing all necessary actions to pursue termination" of the park's lease.
"It is with profound frustration that I must convey the county's deep-seated concerns regarding the quality of care provided to the animals at the Seaquarium," the Miami-Dade County mayor wrote. "We are in frequent communication with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has documented and brought to our attention multiple and repeated instances of animal welfare violations."
State of Decay?Over the past few months, Miami-Dade County has repeatedly warned the park that it was in danger of losing its lease as a result of animal safety issues raised by USDA inspectors.
The county notified the Seaquarium in November that it was in default in light of a July inspection, which reported that veterinary understaffing had forced the park to tend only to sick and severely unhealthy animals, leaving park-wide routine testing to go on pause. The park employed a sole veterinarian in the summer of 2023, who had "zero full-time support staff" after three veterinary technicians resigned, the USDA said.
"It was reported by several employees that a newly appointed corporate trainer, in charge of dolphin training, was instructing other employees not to contact the [the veterinarian] and undermining her authority, which created a very stressful environment," the USDA stated.
The report noted that a dolphin had to have plastic and cement removed from its stomach after ingesting the material from a deteriorating pool, and that the animal remained in the tank despite the veterinarian's efforts to get him removed.
Miami-Dade County sent another default letter to the Seaquarium in December, pointing to late rental payments and more citations from a winter inspection by the USDA.
In that instance, the USDA identified dilapidated and rusted animal enclosures as well as coliform bacteria festering in sea lions' and flamingos' living spaces. The bacteria, associated with fecal contamination, was measured at more than 20 times higher than the industry standard level in some cases, according to the report.
Clarity, a sick manatee, was noted to have a severe skin condition with white patchy lesions around her body.
"Due to a lack of facilities and the inability to drop the pool, coupled with the absence of necessary equipment, the [attending veterinarian] has been unable to examine Clarity thoroughly," the report stated.
Clarity, along with manatees Romeo and Juliet, were later transferred out of the park to ZooTampa in a move that garnered global headlines.
Dolphin Co., which took over the Seaquarium from Palace Entertainment in 2022, has maintained that it inherited an aging, dilapidated facility and that it has attempted to upgrade and improve conditions since the acquisition. The park was built in the mid-1950s and is one of the oldest operational marine parks in the nation.
The company reportedly challenged the USDA's summer inspection findings in late 2023.
"The park was not taken care of for many years by the previous organization. We came in, started working on filtrations and the water system," Edwin Gonzalez, Dolphin Co.'s executive director for U.S. parks, told NBC6. "We know there are some areas we need to continue working and improving. We know we've done a great job working with our animals and continue to improve day to day."
Last LegMiami Seaquarium generally has 45 days, per the lease terms, to remedy animal safety violations and other breaches of its lease.
However, the mayor's letter indicated that the park may be at the end of the line in terms of opportunities to bring itself into compliance.
Levine Cava wrote that the USDA at one point issued a confiscation notice to the Seaquarium for four marine mammals. Without identifying the animals, the mayor said she had been "informed that this confiscation is the first time in 30 years that the USDA has taken such a measure with marine mammals."
Miami-Dade County has warned the park that in addition to the USDA findings, the park breached the lease through "multiple violations" of county code and building regulations.
Palace Entertainment, the park's prior owner, managed to navigate controversy after controversy and a persistent stream of animal rights activists' protests calling for the facility to be shuttered. In 2021, the park survived a scandal stemming from a federal inspection finding that dolphins and the park's star attraction, Lolita the orca, were being underfed over the objection of a lead veterinarian. (She was allegedly fired after workplace tension mounted regarding her cooperation with investigators.)
The county cited the Seaquarium in the summer of 2021 for structural deficiencies in the stadium where Lolita was housed.
At the time Dolphin Co. took over operations, the park was falling under an increasingly intense global spotlight over the plight of Lolita, who had been performing shows in the park since the 1970s. The whale was taken out of public exhibition in 2022 while she was suffering from a severe, chronic infection.
The Dolphin Co. later announced a project to transfer the orca to a yet-to-be-built marine sanctuary, though the plan never made it past its early stages. In August 2023, days after the park announced that Lolita appeared to be on the mend from her illness, her condition deteriorated, and she died following a medical procedure.