"It's in the Game": Dolphins' Speed Dominates EA Sports Upcoming Madden 25

Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have garnered a reputation for their speed on the field, and the recently released Madden 25 player ratings from EA Sports only reinforce this reputation. One thing stands out in the latest installment of the popular football video game: the Dolphins have five players boasting speed ratings of 95 or higher, more than any team in the NFL.
To no one's surprise, Tyreek Hill leads the team with a near-perfect 99 speed and overall rating, making him the fastest player in Madden 25. His teammate Jaylen Waddle isn't far behind, with a speed rating of 97, while Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has a speed rating of 96, making him the fastest running back in the game.
The Dolphins are such a fast team that backup wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a player many may not recognize as being on the roster, is near the top of the speed rankings with a score of 96. That speed seems generic on the Dolphins, but it is good for a top spot in the Madden rankings.
For most teams, a 95 rating would make you the fastest player in the building, but on the Dolphins, that just makes Raheem Mostert (the team's record holder for rushing touchdowns in a season) seem damn near a step slow.
It's not just the Dolphins' offense that is gamed to be fast; the defense will also have no problems keeping up with opposing teams' speedsters. The team's emphasis on speed carries over to the defensive side of the ball, where cornerback Kader Kohou (93 rating) and Jalen Ramsey (92 rating) are in their own right in the top-tier.
Below are the Dolphins' Madden 25 speed rankings on offense:
- Tyreek Hill (WR): 99
- Jaylen Waddle (WR): 97
- De'Von Achane (RB): 96
- Anthony Schwartz (WR): 96
- Raheem Mostert (RB): 95
- Jaylen Wright (RB): 93
- Odell Beckham Jr. (WR): 91
- Braxton Berrios (WR): 91
- Salvon Ahmed (RB): 91
- Malik Washington (WR): 90
- Elijah Campbell (FS): 90
Luckily, this isn't just a fictitious video game but an NFL simulation experience. Hopefully, it will translate on the field beginning next week when the Dolphins take on the Atlanta Falcons in the team's first preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 9.
Madden 25 launches worldwide shortly after on August 16.