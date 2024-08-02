 Madden 25 Speed Ratings Give Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins High Marks | Miami New Times
"It's in the Game": Dolphins' Speed Dominates EA Sports Upcoming Madden 25

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are just a few of the lightning-fast players dominating the Madden 25 speed rankings.
August 2, 2024
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle busts a move.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle busts a move. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
EA Sports slogan has long been, "It's in the Game." And from the sounds of what's to come in the much-anticipated Madden 25 release, the world-class, Summer Olympics-caliber speed of the Miami Dolphins is well represented in the game.

Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have garnered a reputation for their speed on the field, and the recently released Madden 25 player ratings from EA Sports only reinforce this reputation. One thing stands out in the latest installment of the popular football video game: the Dolphins have five players boasting speed ratings of 95 or higher, more than any team in the NFL.

To no one's surprise, Tyreek Hill leads the team with a near-perfect 99 speed and overall rating, making him the fastest player in Madden 25. His teammate Jaylen Waddle isn't far behind, with a speed rating of 97, while Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has a speed rating of 96, making him the fastest running back in the game.

The Dolphins are such a fast team that backup wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a player many may not recognize as being on the roster, is near the top of the speed rankings with a score of 96. That speed seems generic on the Dolphins, but it is good for a top spot in the Madden rankings.

For most teams, a 95 rating would make you the fastest player in the building, but on the Dolphins, that just makes Raheem Mostert (the team's record holder for rushing touchdowns in a season) seem damn near a step slow.

It's not just the Dolphins' offense that is gamed to be fast; the defense will also have no problems keeping up with opposing teams' speedsters. The team's emphasis on speed carries over to the defensive side of the ball, where cornerback Kader Kohou (93 rating) and Jalen Ramsey (92 rating) are in their own right in the top-tier.

Below are the Dolphins' Madden 25 speed rankings on offense:
  • Tyreek Hill (WR): 99
  • Jaylen Waddle (WR): 97
  • De'Von Achane (RB): 96
  • Anthony Schwartz (WR): 96
  • Raheem Mostert (RB): 95
  • Jaylen Wright (RB): 93
  • Odell Beckham Jr. (WR): 91
  • Braxton Berrios (WR): 91
  • Salvon Ahmed (RB): 91
  • Malik Washington (WR): 90
  • Elijah Campbell (FS): 90
The Dolphins are so fast that their veteran free agency pickup, wide receiver Odell Beckham, is still ranked near the top of the NFL in speed. For longtime Dolphins fans and players of Madden dynasty mode, you really could not have dreamed up a faster roster.

Luckily, this isn't just a fictitious video game but an NFL simulation experience. Hopefully, it will translate on the field beginning next week when the Dolphins take on the Atlanta Falcons in the team's first preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 9.

Madden 25 launches worldwide shortly after on August 16. 
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
