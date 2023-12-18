Raheem Mostert Breaks Dolphins TD Record in Blowout Win Over Jets

History for Mostert

What's Next: Cowboys on Christmas Eve

The Miami Dolphins desperately needed a rebound win heading into Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.Coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, Miami had to stop the bleeding and prevail against an inferior division rival to secure breathing room in the AFC East. And they did just that, taking full advantage of a ripe-for-the-ass-kicking Jets team in a much-needed 30-0 blowout win.The game not only signaled a return to proper form for the Phins, but it served as confirmation that the newly assembled, lightning-fast offense would make their mark in the team's record books.This one will bemore fun to rehash on Tuesday night's episode ofAfter Zach Sieler scooped up Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's fumble, it was Mr. Touchdown himself, Raheem Mostert, taking the ball into the paint for the 19th time this season, a Dolphins record for all-purpose touchdowns.For longtime Dolphins fans, seeing anyone surpass Mark Clayton in the record book is surreal. Not long after this touchdown, Mostert scored his twentieth of the year.After years of watching Miami offenses struggle to produce, the sight of a single Dolphins player scoring twenty touchdowns by himself in a season seemed like an unlikely prospect. Still, Mostert has done it in what will surely end as a Pro Bowl season.Mostert's 17th rushing touchdown also surpassed Ricky Williams for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a Dolphins player.With Tyreek Hill on the shelf against the Jets, Jaylen Waddle was called upon to remind everyone involved that he can be a number-one wide receiver in the NFL when needed. After a strong start to the game, Waddle detonated on the Jets' defense late in the second quarter, hooking up with Tua Tagovailoa for a 59-yard deep bomb score.Waddle finished the first half with six catches for 118 yards and, eventually, the game with eight catches for 142 yards. He could have done much more had the Dolphins needed it, but alas, the Jets were no threat.After going decades without a consistently Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver (save for Jarvis Landry), the Dolphins now clearly have two of the best in the NFL. What a time to be alive.There is no rest for the weary as the Dolphins prepare to face a daunting Cowboys team just hours before Santa arrives. The Dolphins need a big-time showing against a Super Bowl-contending team, and the Cowboys present an opportunity to flip the narrative about how the Phins are supposedly incapable of beating the best.With games against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills to end the season, Dallas may pose the easiest match-up on the Dolphins' remaining schedule. That shows how rough the waters will be for Miami to close the season as they look to stave off a late-season collapse.