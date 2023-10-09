 Miami Dolphins Players Trade Title for NFL's Fastest in New York Giants Game | Miami New Times
Dolphins Players Trade Title for NFL's Fastest in Showdown Against Giants

Dolphins players are approaching speeds that would get them pulled over in a school zone.
October 9, 2023
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field during player introductions on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens.
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field during player introductions on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens. Photo by Eric Espada/GettyImages
Five games into the season, one of the stiffest competitions the now 4-1 Miami Dolphins' offensive players have faced arose from within their locker room.

The call is coming from within the house...

Every week leading up to Sunday's game, the question of which Dolphins player is fastest has been debated, with a handful of players laying claim to the title. This week, De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill evidently decided there had been enough talk, and that it was about time for them to put on a live time trial. And that they did, in a 31-16 win against the New York Giants

Achane was first out of the gates, showing off his Olympic-worthy track speed on the way to scoring a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter. According to NextGen stats, it was one of the fastest runs in the NFL all season at the time, as Achane reached a running speed of 21.76 mph — second only to the 21.93 mph clocked by Achane himself in the Dolphins' historic Week 3 rout of the Denver Broncos.
Nice run, challenger. But to be the champ, you have to beat the champion. And the fastest man in the NFL isn't showing any signs of giving up his reign.

Tyreek Hill, a veteran who has been dubbed the fastest in the NFL since coming into the league in 2016, was having none of the rookie's impudence. Hill snatched away the league's fastest-man title less than six minutes later on a 64-yard catch and run, during which he was clocked at more than 22 mph, according to NextGen stats.

While it may seem Hill was caught from behind on the play by a defender, he was clearly stopped from scoring by the sidelines and basic geometry.

Dolphins players are approaching speeds that would get them pulled over in a school zone and issued a speeding ticket.
At this point, placing speed limit signs in their home stadiums might be Dolphins opponents' best chance at slowing them down, because nothing else is working.
Just for good measure, Hill put up the 20th-fastest time in the 2023 season moments later, scoring on a leisurely 69-yard touchdown early in the 3rd quarter, where he only topped out at 20.95 mph: slow by his standards, yet twice as fast as a normal human would do it.

We fully expect the debate on ESPN this morning to be if Tyreek Hill has lost a step.

Who's Next

Who's next depends on what question you're asking: Who's on deck for the Week 6 schedule, or for America's favorite gameshow, The Fastest Dolphin! (It's a good show, and there are some solid contestants: Hill, Achane, and Raheem Mostert, chief among them.)

The Carolina Panthers are next up to get a front-row seat to the Dolphins' speed trials on Sunday, October 15, as they travel to Miami for their Week 6 matchup. Thanks to the Buffalo Bills' and New England Patriots' losses, the Dolphins enter that game back atop the AFC East. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
