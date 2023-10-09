Dolphins Players Trade Title for NFL's Fastest in Showdown Against Giants

De'Von Achane hit 21.76 mph on this 76-yard TD run, per @NextGenStats -- his second-fastest registered speed this season. He now owns 3 of the top-six ball-carrier speeds in the NFL this season



Dolphins players occupy all six of those spots pic.twitter.com/RIFOXAObRF — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 8, 2023

Tyreek Hill reclaims fastest man title with 22.01 MPH @NextGenStats top speed on 68-yard catch. He was hawked on the angle.



Dolphins have all 7 of NFL’s fastest top speeds. Hill has 1st, 4th, 6th. De’Von Achane has 2nd, 3rd, 7th. Raheem Mostert has 5th: pic.twitter.com/OajoVnef8Q — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 8, 2023

Tyreek Hill is having an incredible day. 69-yard TD here didn’t even have to put his best jets on. 20.95 MPH top speed, tied for 17th fastest, 3rd fastest today.



Why Giants left poor rookie Tre Hawkins on 1-on-1 with Hill is another question. pic.twitter.com/h1xQ9tbwKA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 8, 2023

