Where LeBron James Stands in the Miami Heat Record Books

With LeBron still scoring 30-plus points a game in his 20th season in the NBA, we have a feeling the NBA may want to hold off on printing any physical copies of the record book for another few years.
That said, it's probably fair to assume LeBron's time in Miami is a wrap. So now is as good a time as any to assess where King James stands in the Miami Heat record books in the major statistical categories.
Points (4th): 7,919
From Glen Rice to Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat have had their fair share of sharpshooters who've remained with the franchise for a good chunk of their careers. Yet incredibly, LeBron James ranks as the fourth all-time leading scorer in franchise history, with 7,919 points.
Thanks to averaging just a touch under 27 points per game in Miami, LeBron was able to accumulate nearly 8,000 of his 38,000-plus points in only four seasons. The list of ex-Miami Heat greats behind James includes names like Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal, and Udonis Haslem.
Assists (5th): 1,980
Scoring a ton of points in four years is cool, but LeBron James also worked his way toward the top of the list of all-time Miami Heat assist leaders. Being able to put the ball in the basket while also being directly responsible for others being able to do the same is otherworldly, and it shows why James won two titles in his four years in Miami — more than he has won at any stop elsewhere.
To put things in perspective, LeBron totaled more assists in his time in Miami than Bimbo Coles, an actual point guard who played with the team from 1990 to 1996.
Rebounds (12th): 2,225
LeBron James wasn't just scoring and dishing out assists during his tenure with Miami. He was also crashing the boards, ensuring the Heat gained every possible possession.
To put LeBron's rebound ranking in perspective, he sits just ahead of Shaquille O'Neal on the Heat's all-time list. Seriously, unreal.
Steals (8th): 489
When Heat fans reminisce about King James' career in Miami, many of the best memories feature LeBron stalking opponents' passing lanes, snagging the ball, and throwing down a tomahawk dunk you could hear from your couch at home. His best steals could have come against the Knicks in March or in the NBA Finals, but they all bore a similar and distinct beauty.
Possibly not surprising, but still eye-popping to note, LeBron garnered more steals in a Heat uniform for four seasons than Udonis Haslem has pulled off in a 20-plus-year career.
Three-Pointers (15th): 365
The wildest thing about LeBron's 365 three-pointers in a Miami Heat uniform is the name of the player who just passed him on the all-time list: Max Strus. So shoutout to Strus for being an absolute sniper on his way to breaking the all-time record if he stays with the team for a statistically significant amount of time.
Not known as a three-point specialist by any means, LeBron was still able to pass a name like James Jones on the team's all-time list. For King James, three-pointers made in a Heat uniform are simply a longevity stat, one that was bound to transpire for a player who appeared in so many games in such a brief span of time.