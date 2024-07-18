Livin' on the Edge: Southernmost Home in Continental U.S. Listed for $18.5M

A Key West house with the ultimate bragging rights has hit the market.
Just steps away from the anchored concrete Southernmost Point Buoy, the southernmost home in the continental U.S. — you literally cannot get anymore south unless you are going to Cuba — is for sale for $18.5 million. The backyard has a marker that reads, "North America begins here."
The 4,008-square-foot five-bedroom five-and-a-half-bathroom historic waterfront home at 400 South Street features unobstructed ocean views, wooden cathedral ceilings, sealed coral stone flooring, an elevator, restaurant-style stainless steel double Viking stove and ovens, a Sub-Zero fridge, a large wraparound balcony, pool, and a spacious lounging area.
"As you enter through the front door into a formal living room, you are transported back to the Hemingway era," the listing reads.
Monroe County property records show the property belongs to Cecilia Joyce Johnson — the wife of late sculptor and Johnson & Johnson heir John Seward Johnson II, who died at age 89 in Key West in March 2020. The couple had purchased the home in 1994 for $1.5 million, according to property records.
Listing agent Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby's International Realty notes part of the home needs a complete renovation and the 1,930-square-foot seawall requires partial restoration. A letter from the Army Corps of Engineers approved the construction of a 665-square-foot dock on the property.