Donald Trump's Granddaughter Commits to University of Miami for Golf

On Sunday night, Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, announced her verbal commitment to the team, thanking the former president and her grandfather Donald Trump for giving her "access to great courses."
"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," she posted on Instagram. "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point."
Born in New York City, Kai moved to Jupiter when she was 13. She attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County alongside fellow golf superstar Tiger Wood's son Charlie.
She is the oldest of five children whom Trump Jr. fathered with his then-wife Vanessa during their 13-year-marriage, which ended in 2018.
Kai found herself in the spotlight last month after she spoke on the third night of the Republican National Convention to talk about "the side of my grandpa that people don't often see" and their shared love for golf. Before she took the stage, her father filmed a Tik Tok video of the pair getting their hair and makeup done when he made a strange comment about his 17-year-old daughter.
"Kai, what do you think,” Don Jr. asked his daughter in the video. "Getting makeup make me look sexy like you?"