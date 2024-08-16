 University of Miami Unveils $335 Million Freshman Dorms | Miami New Times
Out With the Mold, in With the New: UM Unveils $335 Million Freshman Dorms

Hopefully, University of Miami freshmen will not need to fight off mold and cockroaches in the $335 million Centennial Village.
August 16, 2024
Stanford and Hecht dormitories are no more! Make room for Centennial.
Stanford and Hecht dormitories are no more! Make room for Centennial. Photo by Sandi Mako/Getty Images

Home to generations of University of Miami students and droves of TikTok sensations, the Hecht and Stanford Residential Colleges were a rite of passage for a new Cane at the University of Miami.

However, the freshman dorms were not as glamorous as students may have expected upon arrival at UM.

First opened in 1968, the towers at Hecht and Stanford became landmarks of freshman life. The 12-story buildings resembled high-rise prisons thanks to their bright white hallways and tight living quarters with small hurricane-shuttered windows.

"Freshmen dorms are quite literally built by prison contractors (they’ll be knocked down soon)," one Reddit user quipped, referring to a popular legend about the architect of the towers.
Picture this: showers that doubled as gnarly foot baths thanks to recycled water from your floormates' showers, roaches lounging on your body pillow, and mold situations so advanced they could be mistaken for science experiments.

It was all part of the quintessential freshman experience at the University of Miami — though it might just have been a crash course in survival of the fittest. Hecht was demolished in 2022 and Stanford officially closed its doors prior to its demolition this summer.

@univmiami Centennial Village is waiting for U! Tag your roommate. 🙌 #campuslife #umiami #universityofmiami #fypage ♬ original sound - armin arshe
However, this year's freshman will be living in utter luxury with UM's brand-new $335 million freshman dorm, Centennial Village, which opened its doors to students this week.
@alanysviera3 Thought this campus could not get better…. I stand corrected #umiami #miami #campus #dininghall ♬ Snoop Dogg x Pharrell x ROMderful. - So Future
According to the university's website, Centennial will feature more than five residential complexes and will accommodate approximately 2,000 students. With community laundry on many floors, meditation rooms, and private bathrooms, it's clear: We're definitely not in Kansas anymore, Toto.

But all this luxury is going to cost you $18,000 per academic year for a single — $1,600 more than standard housing at Eaton, Mahoney, and Pearson dorms. And if you're eyeing one of the double rooms in Centennial, be prepared to drop $3,000 extra compared to the standard housing.

So, what better way to christen the new dorms than by paying homage to the old ones? After all, they didn't just build character; they strengthened students' immune systems. And for that, fellow Hurricanes will always be grateful — if not a little bit scarred!
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Naomi Feinstein
