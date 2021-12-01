Read Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio's January 6 Committee Subpoena

A copy of the 19-page subpoena issued to Tarrio — sent to New Times by his attorney, J. Daniel Hull, who declined to comment for this story — reveals that the committee is seeking any communication between Tarrio and then-President Trump relating to the January 6 riot and any connection between Tarrio and government and/or military officials.
The subpoena comes as a growing number of the January 6 insurrectionists have been tried and sentenced and pressure mounts for Trump to come clean about his role in the attempt to subvert the democratic process on U.S. soil.
"In accordance with the attached definitions and instructions, you, Henry Tarrio (also known as Enrique Tarrio), are hereby required to produce... [a]ll communications with or directly concerning Donald J Trump, his family members, advisors, white house staff, or staff with Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., regarding efforts to challenge the legitimacy of, interfere with, or disrupt the 2020 presidential election; efforts to interfere in government processes, or events in Washington, D.C., on January 5 and 6, 2021," the subpoena demands. (The subpoena is embedded in its entirety at the end of this story.)
Tarrio is serving out a five-month sentence at the D.C. Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., having pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor charges related to burning a Black Lives Matter flag that belonged to a church and possessing high-capacity firearm magazines.
Because he was arrested on January 4, he wasn't present when a number of Proud Boys rushed the Capitol building two days later. Prior to his incarceration, Tarrio told New Times that if he had been there, he would have stopped his brethren from participating in the insurrection.
Nevertheless, the House committee's subpoena alleges that Tarrio and the Proud Boys organization played a direct role in planning the events of January 6. The subpoena, which Hull received yesterday afternoon, calls for the incarcerated former Proud Boys chairman to produce an extensive list of documents and communications by next Tuesday, December 7, and to appear for a deposition on December 15. He is due to be released from incarceration in mid-January, after which he will serve three years of probation.
The subpoena also demands Tarrio produce any communications and documents from him and Proud Boys International, LLC, relating to planning, lodging, and training for January 6; communications between the Proud Boys and other far-right organizations, the Oath Keepers and 1st Amendment Praetorian (groups that were also subpoenaed by the committee); communications between Tarrio and any law enforcement agencies after January 6; and any communications between Tarrio and any email addresses from a ".gov" or ".mil" domain about recruitment and use of government resources to assist in Proud Boys activities — that last seemingly seeks to reveal any connections between the hate group and members of the U.S. government or military relating to the insurrection.
Committee members also subpoenaed all of Tarrio's financial accounts connected with the Proud Boys, as well as notes, minutes, contacts, and organizational structure of the broader Proud Boys organization and the Elders Chapter, a cadre of veteran Proud Boys that comprises a national leadership board that determines the organization's bylaws. Internal organizational information is normally kept secret among members, and most members go by pseudonyms and usernames online rather than their given names.
Rolling Stone reported in October that several organizers claimed to have met with GOP lawmakers and members of Trump's White House staff before January 6. Politico reported earlier this week that the committee will soon subpoena communications from lawmakers suspected to have had knowledge of or been involved in the insurrection.