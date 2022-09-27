Live Updates: Hurricane Ian Eyes Florida's West Coast

Most forecast models predict Ian making landfall as a major hurricane on the central west coast of Florida somewhere between Lee County and Levy County. The storm's impact will be felt across the state, however, with bands of heavy rain and tropical storm-level winds stretching from the Florida Keys to the Panhandle.
Hundreds of thousands of Floridians have been fleeing inland from vulnerable coastal communities to escape the approaching eye of the storm and a potentially deadly storm surge. Counties spanning almost the entire west coast of Florida have mandatory evacuation orders in place, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Citrus, Lee, Levy, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, and Pasco counties. (Evacuation orders statewide can be found at the Florida Division of Emergency Management's website.)
“This is going to be a storm like we have not seen in the past,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news conference Monday.
9/27/2022 9:00 p.m.
Total Traffic Miami reported that several planes were overturned at North Perry Airport, where a tornado is believed to have touched down.
Breaking: Photos coming in from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, where a possible Tornado touched down. @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/rhfbfPWWMw— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 28, 2022
8:45 p.m.
At least two tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian touched down in Broward County late this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
"Radar confirmed tornado moving north of Sheridan heading towards Cooper City," the National Weather Service Miami tweeted at 7:25 p.m. "Take cover!"
The first tornado moved over Weston, Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, and Davie around 7:30 p.m. The second took a similar path through Pembroke Pines, Davie, and Cooper City. The area was under a tornado warning until 8:15 p.m.
While the extent of the damage is unclear, photos posted on social media show uprooted trees and debris in Cooper City. Broward County Mayor Michael Udine confirmed initial reports of damage at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.
Video shot by Giovanni Montero showed extensive damage around the Pembroke Commons shopping center in Pembroke Pines.
@wsvn damage at the Pembroke commons on university dr pic.twitter.com/RAPkcu06Qe— Annibella Montero (@AnnibellaMonte2) September 28, 2022
7:30 p.m.
Gabby Arzola of CBS Miami reported that a child was seen playing in rough seas in Key West as Hurricane Ian approached the Sunshine State on September 27. Footage of Key West swimmers frolicking in the waters churned by the massive hurricane is going viral.
Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy, a popular Key West landmark, braved the waves overtaking the seawall, Arzola reported.
Children were seen playing in the ocean in Key West, Florida, on Tuesday – even as flooding and rough waters already started ahead of Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/puITeSnLOT— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2022
📹 : @GabrielleArzola / @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/LFDhdVj8SZ
People are fearless in Key West. Even with the heavy winds and large waves— everyone’s gotta get a picture. @CBSMiami #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/Ga8vMPQB1l— Gabby Arzola (@GabrielleArzola) September 27, 2022
7:15 p.m.
During an evening press conference, Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie implored residents to evacuate if they’ve been asked to do so.
"I urge everyone that is in an evacuation zone that has been asked to evacuate - the time is now,” Guthrie said, standing alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “I was a local emergency manager before I came here. There will come a point in time when local public safety officials will not be able to respond to your cry for help. They will not be able to do it.”
From FDEM Director, @KevinGuthrieFL : "I urge everyone that is in an evacuation zone that has been asked to evacuate - the time is NOW."— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) September 27, 2022
Continue to monitor weather alerts & follow orders from local officials.
For more information on Hurricane #Ian visit https://t.co/S49ep6jUOA pic.twitter.com/JP6JYtZ0q7
7:10 p.m.
The National Guard has more than 3,200 troops called onto state active duty to assist with hurricane relief and recovery efforts, with 1,800 more standing by.
"Florida has pre-positioned Guard soldiers, airmen and equipment at bases and armories around the state in preparation for deploying them to areas impacted by the storm," Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. "These Guardsmen will provide route-clearing [and] search and rescue teams to support flood control and security."
7:00 p.m.
Miami Beach municipal parking garages will be open at no cost to residents through Thursday at 8 p.m., according to the city.
6:45 p.m.
South Florida is under a tropical storm warning ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival.
Meteorologist John Morales says gusts in the Miami metropolitan area will peak at roughly 50 mph with sustained winds creeping up to 30 to 40 mph in some spots.
“Still rainy,” he tweeted.
Flood watches and advisories are in place across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
6 p.m.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory that Hurricane Ian is re-strengthening after briefly losing some of its intensity while passing over Cuba. Current sustained wind speeds stand at 120 mph.
The NHC said that the exact track of Ian remains uncertain and that the threat of a direct strike from a major hurricane remains for a huge swath of Florida's west coast, in part because of the oblique angle at which the storm is approaching.
The storm will likely come ashore as Category 4 or large Category 3 hurricane, the NHC said.