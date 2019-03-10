 


Here's a New Trailer for Screwball, Billy Corben's Comedy-Documentary About Steroids, A-Rod, and New Times

Jerry Iannelli | March 10, 2019 | 9:00am
Rakontur Productions' new Miami steroid documentary, Screwball, hits theaters on March 29. We'd like to say we're promoting the film simply because it's an absolutely hilarious, only-in-Miami crime-caper, black comedy, and piece of journalism all rolled into one.

But there is more to it. Though all that is true, we are also transparently boosting the film because it's basically about us. The movie recounts how former New Times reporter and managing editor Tim Elfrink  (now at the Washington Post) broke the largest sports-doping scandal in U.S. history after a bodybuilder and tanning-booth aficionado named Porter Fischer leaked the client-list at Biogenesis, a Coral Gables "anti-aging" clinic that was illegally supplying steroids to pro, amateur, and even underage, high-school baseball players. Plus some Miami-area cops, too.

Elfrink's stories detailed how Biogenesis founder Tony Bosch obtained a nonsense medical degree in Belize, supplied 'roids to New York Yankees megastar Alex Rodriguez, and got caught. Bosch was addicted to cocaine and refused to pay back a “loan” Fischer gave to Biogenesis. Then the Biogenesis owner got wrapped up in an attempt by Major League Baseball to squash the story. This all earned Elfrink (and another former New Times-er, Gus Garcia-Roberts) a book-deal and a George Polk Award, one of the highest honors in journalism.

Now, the story has been given the Billy Corben treatment. Corben, the Miami documentarian who directed Cocaine Cowboys, The U, Dawg Fight, Broke, and other films, treated the Biogenesis story with the respect it deserves: He completely made fun of everyone involved by reenacting the entire ordeal with child actors. The movie premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival and subsequently screened this month to a packed house at the Miami Film Festival.

In our extremely biased opinion, you should go see the film, if not for any other reason than to laugh at the child-actor version of Elfrink. O Cinema Miami Beach will start screening the film at the end of the month.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

