Here's a New Trailer for Screwball, Billy Corben's Comedy-Documentary About Steroids, A-Rod, and New Times

Rakontur Productions' new Miami steroid documentary, Screwball, hits theaters on March 29. We'd like to say we're promoting the film simply because it's an absolutely hilarious, only-in-Miami crime-caper, black comedy, and piece of journalism all rolled into one.

But there is more to it. Though all that is true, we are also transparently boosting the film because it's basically about us. The movie recounts how former New Times reporter and managing editor Tim Elfrink (now at the Washington Post) broke the largest sports-doping scandal in U.S. history after a bodybuilder and tanning-booth aficionado named Porter Fischer leaked the client-list at Biogenesis, a Coral Gables "anti-aging" clinic that was illegally supplying steroids to pro, amateur, and even underage, high-school baseball players. Plus some Miami-area cops, too.

The trailer for our new documentary ‘Screwball’ just dropped! Coming to theaters March 29th via @GreenwichET pic.twitter.com/LfxhZF2C0y — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 8, 2019