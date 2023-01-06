For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule

Welcome to Unit 1610 at the Cricket Club condominium in North Miami.
"[Every] home needs two things," the @ZillowGoneWild post teases, "and this Miami home has both."
While Unit 1610 boasts sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown Miami skyline, the account is most likely referring to the eyebrow-raising design of its two color-coordinated rooms: the pink room, a rotunda with mirrored ceilings and wall panels and a sumptuous bubblegum-pink couch, and the green room, or master bedroom, which is steeped in shamrock-green wallpaper, wall-to-wall carpeting, and pillow accents. Both rooms evoke the feelings of a 1970s interior-design time capsule, and real estate agent Judy Luck Jordan has been bombarded with calls from interested buyers and collectors all around the nation since the post went up.
"It's a unit in time," Jordan tells New Times. "It's even cooler than the photos look. People walk in and go, 'Wow!'"
So far, more than 50,000 users have liked the post across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
As the modern farmhouse aesthetic wanes in popularity, the online fascination with this unit speaks to the comeback of 1970s interior design.
"The 1970s are definitively on trend in design," Giampiero Tagliaferri, principal of Studio Tagliaferri and former creative director of Oliver Peoples, told Vogue earlier this year. "The design of the time was fun and sexy but still sophisticated — I think that heavily resonates with modern audiences."
"I’m expecting James Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) to walk in at any moment, guns drawn, wearing clothes that match [the] decor in color," commented one user on Facebook.
"The exterior reminds me of the opening credits to the Golden Girls. I’d like to imagine this was Blanche’s party pad," wrote another.
"Omg! That pink circle couch room - it’s like you’re [sic] own Genie Bottle!" typed a third.
"We used to go there and dance," the real estate agent recalls of the Cricket Club. "They had these great red vinyl chairs. It was the place to go in the great days of John Travolta and all those songs."
Unit 1610 belonged to Norman and Barbara Shapiro, who, according to a recent obituary published in memory of the latter, moved to Miami in 1957 from Westbury, a small village on Long Island. Jordan was friends with their daughter, Marcia Shapiro, which is how she acquired the listing. While agents tend to dread listings with eclectic design quirks and routinely restage units in a bath of whites and creams, Jordan says she "didn't touch a thing — nothing."
Marcia Shapiro says the unit was designed by Bob Rubinstein Interiors. Renowned interior designer Robert Rubenstein died in 2007, and his work had been featured in Interior Design Magazine, Woman's Day, House and Garden, and Designers' Quarterly. A provided pamphlet from Bob Rubenstein Interiors features Unit 1610's bubblegum pink rotunda on its cover.
Shapiro was in her 20s when her parents purchased the unit. Today she's a grandmother in her 70s who rescues dogs. The building's weight limitation on pets prevents her from moving into the time-capsule condo.
"I love that apartment, but there comes a time in life when you have to let go of the past," Shapiro says.
"But at least keep the rotunda," she adds, mindful of a new buyer's likely intentions. "I would go in there and lay on the floor and sofa and look up into the mirrors."
In addition to the pink and green rooms, Shapiro says, the unit is steeped in natural light, and with 2,320 square feet, spacious. It contains two bedrooms, his-and-hers closets, two balconies, and three bathrooms, all of which feature trippy polychromatic wallpaper and a fun house of wall mirror mirrors from that era.
It is listed at $529,000, with a $1,575 monthly homeowners association fee.
"Furnished, with the right offer," Judith Jordan notes.
Interested buyers can reach Jordan at 305-934-6373 or [email protected]