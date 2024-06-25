Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

Get ready to sport your Bobrovsky jersey and grab an umbrella because the Florida Panthers have won the 2024 Stanley Cup, setting off an epic celebration across South Florida.

In a historic first for the franchise, the Florida Panthers are bringing the Stanley Cup trophy back to the Sunshine State. The team fended off the Edmonton Oilers in a series that went the distance to seven games after the Oilers came back from a 3-0 deficit.



Despite a thunderstorm-filled forecast, fans will gather to celebrate the championship on Sunday with a victory parade — the first championship parade for South Florida in the Big Four sports since the Miami Heat won the NBA Finals in 2013.





Panthers Parade Time: When Is It?

The festivities start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.



Florida Panthers Parade Route: Where Is It?

The parade will commence in Fort Lauderdale along A1A beginning at Riomar Street and conclude just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at Southeast 5th Street. From there, the official celebration rally on stage will be held at Las Olas Oceanside Park.





Florida Panthers Parade Map

click to enlarge The Florida Panthers victory parade is coming to Fort Lauderdale on June 30, 2024. Screenshot Google maps

How to Watch Online: Panthers Parade Livestream The parade will be streamed live on select local news channels.

: A1A and Riomar Street: Las Olas Oceanside Park on SE 5th Street