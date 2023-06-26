Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Florida's Neighborhood Nazi Jon Minadeo Arrested for Disorderly Conduct Outside Georgia Temple

June 26, 2023 7:03PM

Before he started raking in dough through his neo-Nazi livestreams, Mexican American entertainer Jon Minadeo performed as the rapper Shoobie Da Wop.
Before he started raking in dough through his neo-Nazi livestreams, Mexican American entertainer Jon Minadeo performed as the rapper Shoobie Da Wop. Screenshot via Shoobie Da Wop/YouTube
Former YouTube rapper and current neo-Nazi Jon Minadeo was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and causing a public disturbance after leading an anti-Semitic demonstration outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon, Georgia, on June 23.

Outside the temple ahead of Shabbat services on Friday evening, Minadeo and his group, the Goyim Defense League, displayed swastikas, shouted anti-Semitic messages, and wrapped a Pride flag around a blow-up doll representing a Jewish man, which they hung from a utility pole.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that officers told Minadeo to stop shouting obscenities through a bullhorn during the demonstration. The 40-year-old — a former rapper and actor of Mexican descent who has used his livestream channel to promote violence against transgender people and yell racial slurs at children online — allegedly refused to comply with Georgia police and was subsequently arrested. He was released later that evening after posting his $910 bond. 

A sheriff's office spokesperson tells New Times no one else was arrested and the group dispersed following Minadeo's arrest. The department referred to Minadeo as a West Palm Beach resident.

Earlier that day, residents 20 miles south of Macon in Warner Robins woke up to anti-Semitic flyers on their properties. A video on his Gab profile shows Minadeo and other group members throwing out weighted plastic bags from the back of a truck riding around the community.

The Goyim Defense League (GDL) has been responsible for distributing flyers nationwide that spread anti-Semitic hate and prejudicial tropes. In January, Palm Beach police cited Minadeo for littering after he and others left flyers on residents' lawns throughout the area.

New Times previously documented how, after being banned from popular social media platforms, Minadeo found a home on the Odysee video site, where he received thousands of dollars in donations per week from his followers via the Entropy platform. Minadeo recently amassed a large round of donations after claiming to have crashed a drone into an FBI building in West Palm Beach and pleading for money to replace the allegedly wrecked drone.

Check out an extended profile on Minadeo and how he monetizes bigotry: "Neighborhood Nazi Jon Minadeo Peddles Hate by the Minute." Minadeo founded the GDL and its network of anti-Semitic and white supremacist agitators out of his home in the San Francisco Bay Area. He became known throughout the West Coast for his anti-Semitic stunts and demonstrations, which included driving around in a white van covered in swastikas as part of his "Name the Nose tour" and hanging Nazi signs on highway overpasses.

Before rising through the ranks of extremist media, he was known as Shoobie Da Wop and put out rap albums, including American Man Whore in 2013 and Whore Moans in 2015. Songs like "College Girls" and "Pocket Full of Dope" showcase him rapping about sexual escapades, booze, and weed.

He has since gained a following nationwide through his nearly daily GoyimTV livestreams, where he uses anti-Semitic, racist, and homophobic rhetoric to rile his followers while soliciting donations, or "donos," as he calls them.

In December, Minadeo moved to the Sunshine State from Petaluma, California, telling his followers, "Florida is the battleground" for his self-described war against the Jewish people and that he no longer felt at home in California. Florida has become a haven for neo-Nazis and white supremacists who routinely stage protests with Nazi messaging and flags.

Minadeo's antics continued for a few months in Florida as he staged Nazi light projections on buildings throughout the state and confronted people outside of synagogues and temples. In February, a viral video captured Minadeo and other neo-Nazis harassing people outside the Chabad of South Orlando, shouting into a megaphone, "Heil Hitler."

His stunts in Florida were stifled in May when the state enacted a new bill that makes it illegal to harass people based on their religious attire and criminalizes dumping material onto private property to intimidate or threaten the owner.

After his release from jail, Minadeo returned to the Georgia synagogue the next day as Macon residents gathered in solidarity and held signs saying, "Stop the hate." He was spotted later that evening at another neo-Nazi demonstration outside a synagogue in East Cobb, Georgia. The group displayed Nazi flags as people shouted, "Go home."
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation