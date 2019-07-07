Five Terrifying Miami Neighbor Feuds

Donald Shockey, a board member of the Buena Vista Stakeholders, found his car ablaze after calling code enforcement on his neighbors in an attempt to clean up the neighborhood.

Neighbors are a lot like family members. You don't really get to pick them, and if you get bad ones, you're stuck with them. Sometimes fights escalate — neighbor-on-neighbor violence is so common that the Investigation Discovery channel has an entire (terrible) series devoted to the matter called Fear Thy Neighbor.

This week, New Times published an 11,000-word deep dive into a years-long neighborhood dispute in The Roads, a lush neighborhood southwest of downtown Miami. The tale — which includes numerous run-ins with the police, surveillance cameras, restraining orders, accusations of witchcraft, and charges of aggravated stalking — needs to be read to be believed. In honor of what might truly be the most epic tale of Miami neighbor animosity of all time, here's a recap of some of the other absurd neighborly disputes New Times has chronicled over the years.

1. In 2017, neighbors in Buena Vista set a man's car on fire in retaliation for the calls he made to code enforcement:



Donald Shockey believes everyone deserves to live in a clean neighborhood. When he lived in Miami Shores from 2001 to 2014, he didn't have much of an issue because, he says, that city's code-enforcement division was well funded and did a good job of making residents clean up their trash. But when Shockey moved into a home on NW 41st Street in the City of Miami in 2014, he says, he found a neighborhood in disarray. "There are vacant lots that are constantly overgrown," he says. "Junk cars sitting there with no license plates. Just many, many blatant code and sanitation violations, and the neighborhood is very, very trashy as a result." So Shockey began calling code enforcement to report his neighbors' violations. Then, this past weekend, he says, someone lit his car on fire. On Friday, Shockey — the former vice mayor of Miami Shores — says he was sleeping when he heard a commotion outside. He walked out his front door to see a group of cops and fire trucks outside his home. He turned a corner to see his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze engulfed in 20-foot-high flames. Fire was shooting from all four wheel wells, he says. "I'm 1,000 percent convinced it was retaliation," he tells New Times. "I'm also 1,000 percent convinced the City of Miami does a terrible job of code enforcement. And it turns out people don’t like code enforcement. The neighbors on my block are already furious with me."





2. A Miami man dubbed "America's Worst Neighbor" once made national news after repeatedly harassing his neighbors in southwest Miami-Dade:



Neighborly feuds aren't particularly uncommon, but most don't escalate to the point where they lead to arrests and a feature on Good Morning America. Mitchell Igelko, a Miami man accused of constantly harassing his neighbors in southwest Miami-Dade, killing some of their lawns, throwing eggs at their houses, and allegedly firebombing a boat, accepted a plea deal today that will keep him out of jail, but punish him with five years probation. The incident dates back to 2008. Igelko, who owns a landscaping company, got upset when one neighbor, Bob DerHagopian, hired another company to do some lawn work. Soon after, DerHagopian's home started being vandalized, and he discovered other neighbors had faced similar problems. The neighbors decided to ban together and buy a video surveillance system. Incidents, including nails and eggs being thrown at homes, flammable liquid being poured on cars, and a boat catching fire, were common in the neighborhood. The cameras soon caught Igelko as the culprit. Neighbors had suspected him because it seemed his home was the only not being targeted.





3. Last year, a WSVN producer was fired after she was filmed shouting the n-word at her neighbor:



WSVN News TV producer Robin Cross apparently got really pissed off at her neighbor during a parking dispute earlier this week. In a video first obtained by local gossip blogger Jose Lambiet, Cross, 49, screams the N-word at her neighbor Robert Fenton because his son is in an interracial relationship. Cross yells that he "dates a fucking nigger." In the clip, which the Fenton family also sent to New Times, Cross hurls the insults while Fenton quietly takes the abuse. He calmly says Cross' car is blocking his driveway, which seems like a valid concern. Cross then loses her mind. "You cannot block my driveway," Fenton states. "You cannot park in the street either!" Cross shouts in return. "His car got hit, and the cop told us that every car on this fucking street could get fucking ticketed. Yes, I used the word 'fucking,' if you haven't heard it before — except for your fucking son, who dates a fucking nigger!" She then seemed pleased with herself. "Hmm, I said it out loud," she added. "Finally."



4. In South Miami-Dade, a woman was wrongfully arrested after she called police to report that her neighbor had threatened to shoot her:



Dyma Loving and her friend Adrianna Green had just left home in South Miami-Dade when a neighbor began shouting insults at them. Loving, who is 26 years old, and Green, age 22, said they planned to run errands when Green's 50-year-old neighbor called the women "whores." Loving and Green say they ignored the insult at first. But then, when the abuse continued, Green threw a plant into the yard of the neighbor, identified in police reports as Frank Tumm. That's when, Loving says, Tumm, who is white, pulled out a shotgun and said he would "shoot my burnt black-ass face off my neck." Fearing for their lives, the women fled. They called 911 as soon as they reached a safe place. At least five Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the call around 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at SW 113th Place and SW 201st Street. The first responding officers spoke with Loving and Green and then spoke with the neighbor. Then Officer Alejandro Giraldo pulled up. "He started interrogating us like we were the suspects," Loving says.



5. In one of the most serious cases, a Kendall man died after being shot by his neighbor over a dispute about dog poop:

