FIU Researchers Invent Machine That Can Detect Zika in 40 Minutes

It's been two years since Miami's Summer of Zika, when everyone was freaked out about mosquitoes and your friends all canceled their trips to Florida. But although the public frenzy about the virus has since died down, dozens of Floridians are still being diagnosed with Zika. According to the Department of Health, at least 59 travel-related cases have been reported across the state so far this year.

Unfortunately, testing for Zika remains a somewhat lengthy process. Although very reliable, the commonly used urine test can detect the virus only two weeks after the onset of symptoms, and getting the results can take up to three weeks.

That could soon change. Earlier this month, researchers at Florida International University were granted a patent for a device that can deliver results faster than any other test on the market.