Family Says Elderly Man Died After Ambulance Company Dropped Him Off at Wrong House

Last June, Juan Rivero's family moved him to Victoria Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a highly rated nursing home in Little Havana. At 80 years old, Rivero had severe dementia, renal disease, and acute respiratory problems requiring oxygen treatment. His son Cecilio wanted to make sure Rivero would be given the proper care and attention.

A few times a week, the ambulance company MCT Express picked Rivero up at the nursing home and took him to a dialysis center for treatment. But June 30 — just four days after the elderly man moved to Victoria — MCT's drivers inexplicably dropped him off at the home of his mentally ill daughter after picking him up from the dialysis center, his family says.

By the time the nursing home and transport company discovered the mistake, Rivero was dead.