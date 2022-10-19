Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Real Estate

Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

October 19, 2022 9:00AM

Renters at a housing-affordability protest in Miami-Dade.
Renters at a housing-affordability protest in Miami-Dade. Photo by Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH)
More than a year after the COVID-19-re evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis.

The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures report for 2022, which shows a heavy influx of eviction cases pouring into county court. The report contains data from April to June of this year.

The report shows that, when compared to the same month in 2021, evictions increased by 45 percent in June, 52 percent in April, and a staggering 84 percent in May. June had the highest number of evictions filed for the quarter at 1,599. Though there was a steady uptick from April to June, eviction figures are lower than what the county saw in March of this year, when landlords filed 1,657 evictions in one month.
click to enlarge
The number of eviction cases filed in Miami-Dade County from 2018 to 2022
Screenshot from Miami-Dade County Office of the Commission Auditor
The federal government and Miami-Dade County enacted moratoriums on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those who were financially impacted. When the county's moratorium expired last July, Miami-Dade saw a wave of evictions as landlords rushed to oust tenants once the barrier was down.

The number of evictions has increased steadily since then, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels from 2018 and 2019 when comparing the same time period, according to the report. For instance, 1,548 evictions were filed this May, compared to 1,475 in May 2018, and 1,399 in May 2019.

Annie Lord, executive director of Miami Homes For All, has been following eviction trends in Miami as the county grapples with an ongoing housing crisis amid rising costs of living. Lord tells New Times there is a clear correlation between the steady rise in evictions and steep rent increases throughout the county.

"The reality is we're seeing a huge rent increase play out, so it's not surprising that evictions are still high," Lord says.

Many of the evictions have been filed in areas populated by predominantly minority residents.

The zip codes that experienced some of the highest numbers of eviction filings included areas like Overtown, Brownsville, Allapattah, and North Miami, where predominantly Black and Hispanic residents live. Miami-Dade County Commission District 3, overseen by Commissioner Keon Hardemon, had 21 percent of the county's total pending eviction cases for the quarter, the greatest share by far.

Lord says housing advocates are aware that the majority of evictions are happening in lower-income minority communities.

"One of the existential threats we face is that when you have such massive displacement of lower-income folks who don't have places to go, they end up on the street. That will impact all of us," she says.

Notable, however, is 33132, which includes part of downtown Miami near from Bayfront Park to Margaret Pace Park. This area is majority white non-Hispanic, according to data from MiamiDadeMatters.org, and had 189 pending eviction cases as of June, one of the highest shares in the report.

The second quarter also saw a steady increase in residential foreclosures filed in Miami-Dade County court, with a total of 2,213 pending foreclosure cases as of June. More than 800 were filed from April to June of 2022. Though more foreclosures were filed in the corresponding time periods in 2018 and 2019 than in the most recent quarter, the number of foreclosures in the county has doubled year-over-year since last summer.
PDF — Miami-Dade_County_2022_second_quarter_eviction_report.pdf
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Joshua Ceballos is staff writer for Miami New Times. He is a Florida International University alum and a born-and-bred Miami boy.
Contact: Joshua Ceballos

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Dance Deity

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation