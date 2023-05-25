Parrot Chicks Saved From MIA Smuggling Scheme Are Thriving

More than 20 critically endangered yellow-naped Amazon parrots that were intercepted in a bird-smuggling bust at Miami International Airport are receiving some TLC at a South Florida conservation facility.
The chicks, now about two months old, were discovered in a smuggler's suitcase at Miami International Airport on March 23 after customs officials heard a chirping sound coming from the luggage of a Taiwanese man who'd arrived on a flight from Nicaragua. Agents found 29 eggs in the man's bag, eight of which were either hatched or in the process of hatching.
Following a 45-day quarantine period, the chicks were transferred to the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation's facility in Loxahatchee under the supervision of the group's founding director, Florida International University (FIU) professor Paul Reillo.
Twenty-four chicks survived the ordeal. Federal officials initially had trouble identifying the bird species but through DNA sequencing and researchers' visual examination, it was determined that 21 are yellow-naped amazons and three are red-lored amazons.
The smuggler, Szu Ta Wu, pleaded guilty to a smuggling charge on May 5 as part of a deal with federal prosecutors. New Times broke news of the smuggling operation in March, detailing how Wu flew from Taiwan for a rendezvous at a hotel in Nicaragua, where he picked up the eggs from an associate before making his way to Miami. Once in custody, Wu admitted he was transporting the birds for profit, according to court documents.
In transit to Miami, Wu stored the eggs in a lunchbox-style bag rigged with a thermometer and fan to keep them viable.
yellow-naped amazons were listed in 2021 as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. According to FIU, they are among the most trafficked Central American parrot species, owing to their "beauty, temperament, and mimicking ability." Listings on a bird-trading website show yellow-naped amazons advertised for sale at prices in excess of $2,000 each as of May 25.
"In high demand as pets with high price tags on their heads, parrots have become innocent victims of human greed. Aside from the sheer number of eggs, what makes this case unusual is that most of the intercepted eggs were viable, and the chicks survived," Reillo said in a statement.
The federal agents who intercepted the parrots didn't have the specialized equipment or expertise to properly hatch and care for the birds, so they reached out to Reillo for assistance. The professor and his team have 30 years' worth of experience in caring for rare bird species.
"It's clear this was part of a very sophisticated trafficking operation," Reillo said. "It's not easy to assemble a group of this many eggs synchronized to all hatch around the same time. The total elapsed time from the first to last hatching was just ten days."
Under the care of the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation, most of the birds are thriving and nearly fully feathered.
"Now, the parrot chicks fill their days with demanding chirps and playful movements that will soon transition to flight," FIU said in a press release.
Owing to "political issues and because the birds are being hand-reared," they likely will not be released into the wild, according to FIU. Reillo and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hope to find homes for the parrots at South Florida zoos and wildlife centers, where they can help educate visitors about wildlife smuggling.