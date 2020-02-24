Dwyane Wade's Celebration Weekend Proves Miami Is the Best Choice for Top Free Agents

The Miami Heat turned a celebration of its greatest star into the greatest recruiting pitch there could ever be.

Between Dwyane Wade's Friday night house party at the American Airlines Arena, his jersey retirement at halftime of Saturday night's blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Sunday premiere of his ESPN film, it's been quite a few days for the Miami Heat's greatest star.

It was also quite a weekend for the Miami Heat. The last 72 hours are a reminder that Miami's basketball team is a world-class organization and there are only a select amount of jobs available. Fifteen players get the chance to play for the Miami Heat, and this past weekend proved once again why every free agent — from soon-to-be-available Giannis Antetokounmpo to G League unknowns — should strongly consider finding employment here.

Do you want an organization that will always and forever do everything in its power to win a championship? Join the Miami Heat.

Are you looking for a franchise with stability in the front office from top to bottom? That's Miami. Sign there.

Are you looking to get the best out of yourself, while at the same time trusting that the team ensures your teammates will be the best versions of themselves? That's Miami Heat culture, baby.

Do you want to be respected as a son, father, brother, businessman, and everything in-between by a franchise that has a proven track record of taking care of its players off the court within a family atmosphere that is unmatched anywhere else in the league? There's a reason Miami has so many ex-Hall of Fame players hanging around its front offices. Miami is the place to be more than an athlete.

Do you like money and hate paying state sales tax? Welcome to the Sunshine State. Bienvenida a Miami.

The list goes on and on, but in the end, it can all be summed up like this: The Miami Heat is the greatest organization in basketball. This past weekend continued to prove that point. Any player would be lucky to spend as much time as Dwyane Wade did here, and you can be sure Antetokounmpo and many soon-to-be free agent players took notice of that this past weekend.

The Miami Heat turned a celebration of its greatest star into the greatest recruiting pitch there could ever be for its next Hall of Fame star. Not a bad weekend, really.